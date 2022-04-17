Shubman Gill vs CSK stats: Shubman Gill vs Ravindra Jadeja head to head record in IPL

Shubman Gill vs CSK stats: Gujarat Titans will be up against Chennai Super Kings in their next IPL 2022 game at the MCA Stadium.

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will face each other in the league game at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Chennai Super Kings registered their first win of the season in the last game, whereas Gujarat Titans have won five of their six games in the tournament so far.

Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa played really well for the Chennai Super Kings in the last game. For Gujarat, Hardik Pandya has been leading the team with both bat and the ball. Shubhman Gill has also batted well for the Titans. The bowling trio of Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan and Lockie Ferguson has been excellent.

Shubman Gill vs CSK stats

Shubhman Gill has played eight games against Chennai Super Kings so far in his career, where he has scored 178 runs at an average of 25.43, whereas his strike rate has been 121.92. He has scored just two half-centuries against Rajasthan Royals.

Although, it is worth mentioning that the bowling of the Chennai Super Kings is not doing great this season. The spinners of the Chennai Super Kings are their main strengths.

Shubhman Gill has batted really well this season for the Gujarat Titans. He has scored 200 runs in six games at an average of 40.00, courtesy of two half-centuries. Gill has played with a brilliant intent this season with the bat for the Titans. He has been smashing the bowlers so far in the tournament.

Shubman Gill vs Ravindra Jadeja head to head record in IPL

Shubhman Gill has batted well against Ravindra Jadeja in IPL history. He has scored 38 runs in 26 games against Ravindra Jadeja at a strike rate of 146.15. Jadeja has not been able to dismiss Gill even once.

Overall, Shubhman Gill has scored 1617 runs at an average of 32.34, courtesy of 12 half-centuries. Ravindra Jadeja has scored 2452 IPL runs at 26.65, whereas he has scalped 131 wickets in bowling.