Is Gujarat Titans qualified for playoffs 2022: How can Lucknow Super Giants qualify for playoffs 2022 IPL?

Is Gujarat Titans qualified for playoffs 2022: The GT have defeated LSG in both the league matches of the Indian Premier League 2022.

During the 57th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the MCA Stadium in Pune, the Gujarat Titans (GT) have decimated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 62 runs.

En route the target of 145 runs, on what was a rather sluggish pitch, the KL Rahul-led side never looked like chasing the score down, as the Gujarat bowlers, led by their leg-spinning maestro Rashid Khan (3.5-0-24-4) bundled them up for a paltry 82 in mere 13.5 deliveries.

Only three LSG batters, in fact, managed to reach the double-figure mark with the bat, with Deepak Hooda top-scoring with 27 runs off 26 deliveries.

Apart from Rashid, Mohammed Shami (3-0-5-1), Yash Dayal (2-0-24-2), and the debutant left-arm spinner from Tamil Nadu Ravisrinivas Sai Kishore (2-0-7-2) complimented each other beautifully, to skittle the LSG batting line-up with 6.1 Overs yet to be bowled in the innings.

Shubman Gill, courtesy of his unbeaten half-century – 63* off 49 deliveries, the only one in the match tonight, was adjudged the ‘Player of the match’ for a gritty knock on a challenging surface.

Is Gujarat Titans qualified for playoffs 2022

With 9 wins from 12 matches, the Gujarat Titans have not only topped the points table once again, but have also become the first team to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs, with 18 points under their belt.

To be honest, not too many gave Gujarat much of a chance. But to win a game by 62, defending 144, against a side vying with them for the 1st slot, is incredible @gujarat_titans #GTvsLSG #IPL2022 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) May 10, 2022

How can Lucknow Super Giants qualify for playoffs 2022 IPL?

Both the Gujarat Titans, and the Lucknow Super Giants needed just one victory before the recently concluded clash to book their berth in the playoffs.

While the Titans are through, LSG need just one more win off their remaining two league matches, to seal the playoffs berth as well.

In case they do lose the remaining two matches as well, they would most likely still make it through, although that might well place them at the third or the fourth spot, denying them the chance to play the ‘Qualifier’.