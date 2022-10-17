“Haven’t been made aware of what’s going to happen”: Kane Richardson unsure of spot in Australia Playing 11 vs New Zealand at SCG

Kane Richardson bowled a brilliant spell against India, but he is unsure about playing the first Super-12 game against New Zealand.

The Australian team is looking to retain its T20 World Cup crown in their home conditions, but they lost their first practice game against India at the Gabba in Brisbane by 6 runs. They were in a strong position in between but choked in the last few overs.

Australia opted to bowl first, and India posted a brilliant total of 186 runs, where the Aussie pacer Kane Richardson bowled a brilliant spell and took 4 wickets by conceding just 30 runs in 4 overs. In the last over of the Australian innings, Virat Kohli took a stunning catch to deny Australia their victory.

Australia decided to rest David Warner, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Matthew Wade in this match. All four of them are expected to make Australia’s 11 in the main tournament.

Kane Richardson unsure of spot in Australia Playing 11

Kane Richardson has said that he has not played many games since playing in the Hundred in England, and he was not even expecting to play in the first warm-up game as well. He said that it was just being done to keep the body in tune if something happens to someone during the tournament.

“I think after the hundred, I’ve played just one game against England the other day, so it’s basically one game in six weeks,” Kane Richardson said to cricket.com.au.

“So any time you can come up against good opposition and put it in a game environment, it’s useful. But I was not expecting to play game one, so it’s just about done tuning to be ready in case something happens.”

Candid stuff as always from Kane Richardson on his chances of cracking the Aussie XI after starring in today’s warm-up clash against India #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/qALPHZRXVu — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 17, 2022

It is almost confirmed that Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will be leading the pace attack of the side, and Richardson also acknowledged the same fact. He said the situation can only change if any kind of injury happens to anyone, and these things are very common.

“I have not been made too aware of what’s going to happen, but I think we all know those these guys are going to start. It’s probably an injury away from changing things,” Kane Richardson added.

Richardson is a seasoned T20 player, and he has scalped 199 T20 wickets in 153 maches at an economy of 8.02. It is safe to say that Australia have a brilliant backup bowler in Richardson.