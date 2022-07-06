“You take stuff from Pakistan to Sri Lanka to India”: Nathan Lyon aims to use his subcontinent experience to perform well in India tests

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has said that the experience of playing in Pakistan and Sri Lanka will help him in preparing for the Indian tour.

The Australian has done really well in the red-ball format of the game in the last few months. They defeated England in the home Ashes, then they went on to beat Pakistan in Pakistan, whereas they have also won the first test against Sri Lanka in a convincing way.

The way Australian spinners bowled in the first test match against Sri Lanka proved that they now have some potent spinners in their ranks to counter the subcontinent conditions. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon has been leading the pack, and he bow has some able options in Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, etc.

Nathan Lyon aims to prepare for Indian tests from subcontinent experience

Nathan Lyon has said that the preparations of bowling in the subcontinent conditions like Sri Lanka and Pakistan will definitely help him in the much-awaited away series against India next year. India and Australia will play four tests, and that series will play an important part in deciding the finalists of the World Test Championship.

“You can definitely take stuff from Pakistan to Sri Lanka to India. There’s no doubt about that. It’s all about learning. But I don’t think you can look too far ahead of ourselves either,” Nathan Lyon said.

Five wickets for Nathan Lyon 👏 In moving to 432 career Test wickets, the 🐐 has passed Sir Richard Hadlee for 12th most of all time #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/B6dIqNU6Ei — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) June 29, 2022

However, the Australian team is set to face Sri Lanka in the 2nd test of the series, and Lyon said that he currently wants to focus on the upcoming test that is ahead of him. He insists that he wants to stay in the present, and his main focus is to win the series against Sri Lanka.

“You can’t sit here about to play a Test in three days time thinking about what Test matches we are going to play in India and what challenge they’re going to. I think we’ve got here to focus on right now. We have to stay in the present. We can take a lot from our past experiences but you got to stay present.”