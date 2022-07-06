Cricket

“You take stuff from Pakistan to Sri Lanka to India”: Nathan Lyon aims to use his subcontinent experience to perform well in India tests

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has said that the experience of playing in Pakistan and Sri Lanka will help him in preparing for the Indian tour.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
The Rose Bowl Southampton pitch report: IND vs ENG T20 pitch report Rose Bowl Cricket Ground
Next Article
"Nothing short of incredible": Chris Woakes lauds the performances of England test team under Brendon McCullum
Cricket Latest News
England's all-rounder Chris Woakes has praised the efforts of the English team under the coaching of Brendon McCullum.
“Nothing short of incredible”: Chris Woakes lauds the performances of England test team under Brendon McCullum

England’s all-rounder Chris Woakes has praised the efforts of the English team under the coaching…