Kohli catch today: Virat Kohli grabs stunning one-handed boundary catch to dismiss Pat Cummins in Brisbane warm-up match

Kohli catch today: Indian batter Virat Kohli took a stunning one-handed catch in the warm-up game against Australia in Brisbane.

India defeated Australia by 6 runs in their first warm-up match of the T20 World Cup and started their preparation on a brilliant note ahead of the tournament. Team India played with all of their 15 players in the match as Rohit said at the toss.

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first, India scored 186 runs in the 1st innings. Suryakumar Yadav continued his brilliant form with the bat, where he scored yet another half-century. Suryakumar scored 50 runs in 33 balls, whereas Rahul also scored a half-century and scored 57 runs in 33 balls.

Australia got a brilliant start with the opening partnership of Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh. Finch played an excellent knock of 76 runs, and it was looking like Australia will win the match easily, but the middle-order of the side collapsed. In the end, Australia lost the match by 6 runs.

In the last over of the Australian innings, Virat Kohli took an excellent catch off Mohammed Shami’s delivery. Shami bowled a low full-toss and Cummins tried to loft it over the long-on boundary. It was almost confirmed that Cummins has smashed it for a maximum, but Virat was standing in the path.

VIRAT KOHLI STOP IT!! Takes catch of the tournament.. in a warm up 😂🔥 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/KosXyZw8lm — Liam Clarke (@Clarkeyy23) October 17, 2022

Virat timed his jump to utmost perfection, and he took a one-handed stunner. He then balanced his body as well and completed the catch. The catch turned the match in India’s favour, and it was an important turning point. Aaron Finch and David Warner were sitting behind the boundary, and they were impressed as well with Virat’s boundary.

Virat is one of the best fielders in the world, and fielding will play an important part in the entire tournament as well. The stadiums in Australia are very big, and saving runs in the field will be crucial throughout the tournament. India’s best fielder Ravindra Jadeja is already out of the tournament, and Virat will now lead the Indian fielding attack.