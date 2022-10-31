“He doesn’t have clarity”: Gautam Gambhir lashes out at Dinesh Karthik for not understanding match situation in India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match

Team India have opted to go with Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant in this world cup as their wicket-keeper, but the move has not paid them well so far. Karthik failed to finish the match against Pakistan, whereas he could not deliver under pressure in the match against South Africa as well. Gautam Gambhir is also not impressed with the experienced keeper.

India lost their last match against South Africa where the batters of the side failed yet again. Team India managed to score just 133 runs in the first innings, where just Suryakumar Yadav played a brilliant knock of 68 runs in 40 balls. South Africa, in the end, won the match by 5 wickets.

Indian keeper Dinesh Karthik has been criticized for his performances in the tournament. Karthik came in to play against South Africa when India were 49-5, and he played an uncomfortable knock of 6 runs in 15 balls.

Gautam Gambhir lashes out at Dinesh Karthik for not understanding match situation in India vs South Africa match

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has lashed out at Dinesh Karthik for his lack of clarity in the match against South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Gautam is currently working with Star Sports in the T20 World Cup as a commentator.

Gautam insists that Dinesh Karthik is only effective when there are just a few balls to play, and whenever he gets to play in the middle overs, he has absolutely no clarity over his role, and he does not even know the tempo of his batting. He believes that it was very irresponsible how Karthik batted when team India was already 5 down.

“What is Dinesh Karthik’s problem? If he gets a lot of balls to face, he is not able to figure out the tempo at which he has to bat. If he gets just 10-`12 balls, then there is clarity in his mind,” Gautam Gambhir said on Star Sports.

“He is then able to take on the bowlers. If there are 7-8 overs remaining, then he doesn’t have clarity over whether he should rotate the strike or block.”

Gautam said that Karthik is a great finisher, and he has absolutely all the shots in his arsenal, but he should know when to use which kind of shots. Although, Karthik got injured in the last match, and Rishabh Pant was behind the wickets for India in the last few overs of the match.