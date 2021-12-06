“He hit a nice line and length”: Steve Smith praises England’s Ollie Robinson ahead of the first Ashes 2021-22 test

Ashes 2021-22: Steve Smith has praised English pacer Ollie Robinson ahead of the Brisbane Ashes test after a brilliant English summer.

The Ashes 2021-22 is set to start at the Gabba from 8th December 2021. England’s performance down-under has not been impressive so far. The last win for England in Australia came in the 2010-11 Ashes triumph.

Apart from Stuart Broad and James Anderson, Ollie Robinson will also play a vital part in this series. Ollie Robinson has had a terrific start to his Test career so far. He has scalped 28 wickets in just five tests, against opposition like India and New Zealand. Robinson did tour Australia in 2020, where he scalped a seven-wicket haul against Australia-A.

However, despite a brilliant start to his career, Robinson was banned from cricket just after a single game. He was caught tweeting some racial tweets a few years ago. He believed at one stage that he might not play again for England. Ollie is now ready to embrace the opportunity and the Gabba challenge ahead.

Ashes 2021-22: Steve Smith vary of Ollie Robinson threat

Australia’s new vice-captain Steve Smith also acknowledged Ollie Robinson’s threat. Steve Smith insists that he has watched Robinson in the summer, and he will get help on the Gabba’s track.

“I watched the India-England series pretty closely and he bowled really well,” Smith said.

“He hit a nice line and length – probably a line and length that will suit the Gabba pretty well.”

“He seems like he’s always at you, testing your defence out, so I’m going to have to be switched on and play the way you need to play at the Gabba, which is generally leaving really well, and then when you get a chance to score, pouncing on any loose stuff.”

In the five Tests he has played so far, he already has 28 wickets including two five-wicket hauls. Happy birthday to England’s Ollie Robinson! pic.twitter.com/38pAjNEZIR — ICC Media (@ICCMedia) December 1, 2021

Steve Smith will again be Australia’s main man in the upcoming Ashes. In 2019 Ashes, Smith single-handedly handled Australia’s batting in the English conditions. He scored 774 runs at an average of 110.57, with the help of three centuries and three half-centuries. In Brisbane, Smith has a spectacular record. Smith has scored 670 runs at an average of 60.91, with the help of three centuries.