WATCH: James Anderson Plays Peacemaker Between Usman Khawaja And Ollie Robinson At Edgbaston

English pacer James Anderson had to play the role of a peacemaker between fellow pacer Ollie Robinson and Australian opener Usman Khawaja. It all happened during the final day of the recently concluded first Ashes 2023 Test in Birmingham. Robinson and Khawaja continued their tussle from a rain-affected Day 3 to another rain-affected Day 5.

While both of them were not moving towards each other with the intention of combating. Anderson’s intervening at the right time even ruled out the possibility of an extended verbal battle. Both of them although had a brief conversation which was caught by the stump mic.

Khawaja was the star of the Australian team in the match and won the Player of the Match award for his brilliant batting in both innings. He scored a century in the first innings and his gritty innings in the second innings helped the visitors a lot in getting victory in the opening game.

James Anderson Plays Peacemaker Between Usman Khawaja And Ollie Robinson

The rift between Khawaja and Robinson started on the third day of the match itself. After dismissing Khawaja, Robinson got a little over the line and expressed his frustrations. He appeared to shout “f*** off, you f***ing p***k” at Khawaja after bowling him out.

During the final day of the match, Khawaja was again in the middle to save his team. Robinson bowled the last over before the drinks break in the second session. The last ball was a fuller delivery which was left alone with the southpaw. Going into the break, Robinson stormed towards Khawaja to have a little conversation.

“Freebie, isn’t it? Half volley, field up?” Robinson said. “In the rough mate. That’s why you’re not a batsman,” responded Khawaja. “Nice to see you say something,” came Robinson’s response. “Be careful what you say, mate,” said Khawaja.

Anderson came in between to calm things down. Former England batter Kevin Pietersen, who was doing commentary on Sky Sports, said that it is such an irony that Anderson is calming things down. Anderson has also been involved in a few verbal banters in his career being an aggressive pacer.

Did Ollie Robinson Dismiss Usman Khawaja In Birmingham Test?

Robinson got the wicket of Khawaja in the first innings and it was a hard-earned dismissal. Khawaja had already scored his century and had his eyes set. He was playing his natural game and was in no hurry to take any kind of risks. It was the 113th over when he finally took charge.

Captain Ben Stokes’ extraordinary field setting played a vital part in getting the opener out. It was a fuller delivery by Robinson that Khawaja aimed to attack but his stump went for tossing in the process.