“He is a match-winner”: Alex Carey lauds Travis Head after his terrific performance at the Ashes 2021 Brisbane test

The Ashes: Alex Carey has praised his South Australian teammate Travis Head and labeled him as a “match-winner”.

When Australia announced their playing eleven before the Brisbane test, there were some concerns raised. Australia decided to opt for Travis Head over Usman Khawaja, and this was a questionable decision. Head has scored 394 runs at 49.25 in the Sheffield Shield this season, whereas Khawaja has scored 460 runs at 65.71. Moreover, The Gabba is Usman’s home ground.

However, Travis Head delivered a world-class performance in the game. Head scored 152 runs in just 148 balls and helped Australia in dominating the game. He was also awarded the Man of the Match. Head’s performance has certainly assured him the number five spot for the near future.

Alex Carey, who made his debut in the Brisbane Test has praised Travis Head. Both of them play together for South Australia in the domestic circuit, and Carey has some kind words for Head.

“There is a little bit of chatter about the way Travis plays, but when he gets away he is unstoppable,’’ Carey said.

“So you ride the waves. You ride the lows. I have seen that in Shield cricket for a number of years. He might make an amazing 30, might make 150. He is a match-winner.”

“If we see innings like that over the next 12 to 18 months, he is going to be one of the best players in the world. He is really confident.”

“I think with Trav it is not worrying about the external noise. He will continue to play the way he plays best. Really positive. If there is a ball to hit, he hits it. He scores really quickly and parks the scoreboard. He does not worry about that too much.”

Test century No.3 and first in the #Ashes for Travis Head! pic.twitter.com/XDzXspR5Pd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 9, 2021

The next Ashes game is the D/N test at the Adelaide Oval, which is the home ground for both of them. Carey has expressed his excitement over playing with Travis Head at the Adelaide Oval.

“He’s got some skill. We will move to Adelaide and he is really excited to get home and put on a good performance in front of his home crowds,” Carey said.

“I am really excited to be heading to Adelaide. We all know what a pink ball Test means. It is a really good atmosphere. Growing up I watched games there and to have family and friends there will be very exciting.’’