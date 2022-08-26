Cricket

“He is an inspirational captain”: Shakib al Hasan to lead Banga Tigers in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan has been named the captain of the Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Russell Westbrook vibes on IG after Lebron James and Patrick Beverley Tweet ‘he’ll go off next season’
Next Article
"One of the best chats I had with Liam": Bhanuka Rajapaksa recalls Liam Livingstone's advice during IPL 2022 stint at Punjab Kings
Cricket Latest News
"One of the best chats I had with Liam": Bhanuka Rajapaksa recalls Liam Livingstone's advice during IPL 2022 stint at Punjab Kings
“One of the best chats I had with Liam”: Bhanuka Rajapaksa recalls Liam Livingstone’s advice during IPL 2022 stint at Punjab Kings

Bhanuka Rajapaksa recalls Liam Livingstone’s advice: The Sri Lankan batter appears to have learnt a…