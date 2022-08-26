“He is an inspirational captain”: Shakib al Hasan to lead Banga Tigers in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan has been named the captain of the Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 is set to start on 23 November 2022, and the final will be played on 4 December 2022. Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Stadium will host all the matches of the tournament. All the teams have started their preparation for the same.

Bangla Tigers, who finished third last season have retained the pace duo of Mohammad Amir and Matheesha Pathirana. Apart from the retentions, they have signed three veterans for the upcoming season. With the arrival of Colin Munro, Shakib al Hasan and Evin Lewis, they have made a brilliant core this time around.

Shakib al Hasan to lead Bangla Tigers in Abu Dhabi T10 League

In a media interaction, Bangla Tigers announced Shakib al Hasan as their captain, whereas former Indian pacer S Sreesanth will be the brand ambassador of the side.

Mohammad Yasin Chowdhury, owner of the Bangla Tigers said that it is befitting that Shakib is the new captain of the side. He said that they always tried to sign Shakib, but he used to stay busy in his international duties. Yasin called him an inspirational captain and said that he will lead the side from the front.

“It is befitting that Shakib plays for the Bangla Tigers. He is a fantastic ambassador for Bangladesh cricket,” Mohammad Yasin Chowdhury said.

“From day one we have been keen to include him in the squad but due to the busy schedule of the national team, we were unable to secure him till this season. He is a dynamic, experienced, dedicated, passionate and motivated player as well as an inspirational captain, who will no doubt lead the squad from the front.”

THE WAIT IS OVER. 📝 The biggest icon of Bangladesh cricket is now the icon of Bangla Tigers. 🐯🔥 Bangla Tigers are thrilled to announce @Sah75official as an icon player for the 6th season of Abu Dhabi @T10League. ⭐️#BanglaTigers #LetsGoHunt #AbuDhabiT10 pic.twitter.com/lDaNJGeO2p — Bangla Tigers (@BanglaTigers_ae) August 25, 2022

Shakib al Hasan has been named the captain of Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2022 as well, and he has a lot of experience of captaining on the international stage. He has scored 5974 T20 runs, whereas he has scalped 418 wickets in bowling as well. Shakib’s record speaks for himself, and he would want to prove his class in the T10 league.