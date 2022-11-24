Sheikh Zayed Stadium Abu Dhabi pitch report: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report for T10 League 2022 matches

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 has started in Abu Dhabi and a couple of matches were played on the opening game of the tournament. Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium will be hosting all the matches of the tournament and multiple pitches are made for the same.

Bangla Tigers defeated the all-new New York Strikers in the opening game of the tournament by 19 runs. The Tigers scored 131-5 in the first innings, where Evin Lewis scored a smashing half-century. New York Strikers managed to score just 112 runs and lost the match.

ALSO READ: All squads of Abu Dhabi T10 League

In the 2nd match of the day, the defending champions Deccan Gladiators registered an easy win over Team Abu Dhabi. The Gladiators scored 134-6 in the first innings, where Nicholas Pooran smashed 77 runs in just 33 balls. Team Abu Dhabi managed to score just 99 runs.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Abu Dhabi pitch report

The T10 format is made for batters, and this tournament is organized every year to entertain the spectators with boundaries and sixes. So, it is certain that the pitches in the tournament will be made to cater to that thought only, and we have seen a glimpse of it on the first day of the tournament.

Kieron Pollard & Nicholas Pooran brought the fireworks to the Abu Dhabi T10 League’s opening night 🎇#OneFamily #MIEmirates @nicholas_47 @KieronPollard55 📸: ICC pic.twitter.com/5o5YRQ8UCq — MI Emirates (@MIEmirates) November 24, 2022

The pitches are absolutely flat and there is no help for the bowlers at all, there is an even bounce on the track, and the batters can trust it to play their shots well. To aid the batters, the boundaries are shortened as well so that the batters can clear the fences easily. The outfield of the ground is also very fast to assist the batters.

It is clear that high-scoring matches are expected to happen throughout the tournament. The pitches may get a little slow in the latter half of the tournament, but it is going to be a high-scoring tournament. The average 1st innings score in the last edition of the T10 League was 115 runs.