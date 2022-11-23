Abu Dhabi T10 all team squad 2022: Full squads and player list of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Abu Dhabi T10 League is set to start today, and this will be the 6th season of the tournament. The tournament has been a hit in the past, and it is growing season after season as some of the biggest names in the cricketing world will be taking part in this season of the tournament.

There are two new teams taking part in the 8-team tournament i.e. Morrisville Samp Army and New York Strikers, they will be replacing Qalandars and Maratha Arabians from the last season. Kieron Pollard will be leading the New York Strikers, whereas David Miller will be captaining the Morrisville Samp Army.

There is a lot of Indian involvement as well in this tournament, where Suresh Raina will be playing for the defending champions Deccan Gladiators. Harbhajan Singh will be playing for the Delhi Bulls, whereas players like Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Abhimanyu Mithun, etc will also be playing in the tournament.

A total of 33 matches will be played in the tournament with the final of the tournament on December 4. Deccan Gladiators won the tournament by playing Delhi Bulls in the final last season. Hazratullah Zazai was the highest run-scorer of the last season, whereas Wanindu Hasaranga was the highest wicket-taker.

Abu Dhabi T10 all team squad 2022

Deccan Gladiators squad

Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Zahoor Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Jason Roy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Luke Wood, Josh Little, Will Smeed, Zahir Khan, Curtis Campher, Adeel Malik, Sultan Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Suresh Raina, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tom Helm.

Northern Warriors squad

Wanindu Hasaranga, Rovman Powell (c), Kennar Lewis, Reece Topley, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Wayne Parnell, Adam Hose, Chris Green, Rayad Emrit, Gus Atkinson, Junaid Siddique, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohammad Irfan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Isuru Udana, Liam Dawson, Mark Deyal.

Bangla Tigers squad

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Matheesha Pathirana, Mohammad Amir, Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, S Sreesanth, Hazratullah Zazai, Joe Clarke, Benny Howell, Ben Cutting, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rohan Mustafa, Chirag Suri, Umair Ali, Dan Christian, Jake Ball, Lewis Gregory, Jake Lintott.

Delhi Bulls squad

Dwayne Bravo (c), Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Tim David, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Najibullah Zadran, Richard Gleeson, Keemo Paul, Mitchell Stanley, Shiraz Ahmed, Karnal Zahid, Aayan Afzal Khan, Imad Wasim, Tom Banton, Harbhajan Singh, Rahkeem Cornwall, Waqas Maqsood.

Team Abu Dhabi squad

Chris Lynn (c), Jamie Overton, Naveen-ul-Haq, Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, James Vince, Brandon King, Amad Butt, Darwish Rasooli, Alishan Sharafu, Abid Ali, Ethan D’Souza, Mustafizur Rahman, Peter Hatzoglou, Andrew Tye.

Morrisville Samp Army squad

David Miller (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Anrich Nortje, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, Johnson Charles, Ahmed Raza, Chamika Karunaratne, George Garton, Andries Gous, Obus Pienaar, Ibrahim Zadran, Kashif Daud, Basil Hameed, Sheldon Cottrell, Karim Janat, Colin de Grandhomme.

Chennai Braves squad

Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohammad Shahzad, Carlos Brathwaite, Obed McCoy, Olly Stone, Ben Duckett, Sam Cook, Sikandar Raza, Ross Whiteley, Kobe Herft, Karthik Meiyappan, Vriitya Aravind, Sabir Ali, Laurie Evans, James Fuller, Dawid Malan.

New York Strikers squad

Kieron Pollard (c), Azam Khan, Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling, Romario Shepherd, Wahab Riaz, Jordan Thompson, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Izharulhaq Naveed, Tom Hartley, Muhammad Waseem, Nav Pabreja, Muhammad Farooq, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Stuart Binny.