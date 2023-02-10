“He is nurturing Virat”: When David Warner credited MS Dhoni for Virat Kohli’s captaincy success in International cricket

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has to be one of the greatest players to ever play the game. Under the leadership of Kohli, the Indian team failed to win any ICC Trophy, but his record as captain was as good as anyone, especially in the Test format of the game.

Kohli has the record of playing the most number of matches as Indian Test captain. He led India in 68 matches, and India won 40 of them. It is interesting that out of 40, 15 wins came in away conditions. Under Kohli, the Indian team managed to beat Australia in their home conditions as well. He is the most successful Indian captain in the Test format.

In ODIs, he won 65 out of 95 matches as captain, and he is the 4th most successful Indian ODI captain after MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin. In T20Is, Kohli’s record was not great, and India could just win 30 out of 50 matches. India managed to reach the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy and 2021 World Test Championship under Kohli.

David Warner credited MS Dhoni for Virat Kohli’s captaincy success

In 2017, David Warner said that MS Dhoni has played a big part in nurturing Kohli as captain of the Indian cricket team. Kohli was the captain, but it was clear that he used to talk a lot with Dhoni, and Dhoni always used to guide the bowlers from behind the wicket as well.

Warner credited Dhoni by saying that the wicket-keeper bought that calmness to the captaincy style of Kohli, who is usually an aggressive player on the field.

“MS Dhoni brought a sense of calmness to his captaincy. He did a great job as captain and he is still doing a great job, nurturing Virat and that is a great thing to do for a former captain,” David Warner had said to India Today.

“He is nurturing Virat and that is a good thing to do for both men.”

Warner also added that the actual performance of Kohli as captain will be tested when the team will start losing games. He said that getting the team together in tough times is an art, and Kohli will learn that in difficult conditions only.

“Virat has not had a lot of non-success as captain but the real challenge comes when you start losing games,” Warner added.