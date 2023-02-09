“He’s more popular than Virat here”: Pat Cummins jokes around David Warner being more popular than Virat Kohli in India due to IPL fan-following

Australian opener David Warner failed to impress in Test matches yet again. Indian pacer Mohammed Shami bowled Warner for just 1 run in the 1st Test between India and Australia at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. The southpaw had no answer against the brilliant in-swinger of Shami.

The form of Warner has not been great in Test cricket, and there were a lot of calls regarding dropping him from the team. He scored a brilliant double-century in his 100th Test match at the MCG against South Africa, but he has been very silent with the bat apart from that knock.

Warner posted on Instagram yesterday that he was eager for the series to start, but he could not score a big total in the 1st innings. There are still a lot of matches left in the series, and the Australian would expect their veteran to play as per his reputation. Warner has a lot of fan-following in the Indian crowd as well.

Pat Cummins jokes around David Warner being more popular than Virat Kohli

Ahead of the 1st Test, Cummins agreed that the crowds in India play an impact on the game. Cummins joked around the fact that David Warner is more popular than Virat Kohli as his IPL fan following is huge. The Australian captain said that the Australian players have played a lot in India, and they love the cricket-loving supporters out here.

“I think sometimes you do feel the crowd over here. Davey Warner walks in, he’s more popular than Virat over here, sometimes, maybe not [Laughs]. If you ask Davey, he thinks he is more,” Pat Cummins said to cricket.com.au.

“You get a lot of love just cricket supporters who love seeing cricket and IPL. We’ve played a lot here, just adds another dimension.”

Warner has a huge Indian fanbase due to his stints in the IPL, and the reels he makes on social media. The Australian southpaw has made a lot of reels on Bollywood and other Indian songs. He recently shared a reel of the Pathaan movie as well where he was imitating Shahrukh Khan.