“He is showing a lot of class”: Babar Azam lauds the performance of Abdullah Shafique after a historic Galle test win

Babar Azam has applauded the knock of opener Abdullah Shafique in the historic win against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets at Galle to complete the highest chase at the Galle International Stadium. With this win, they are 1-0 ahead in the series and also got some important points in the World Test Championship table.

Pakistan got the target of 342 runs in the 4th innings, and they achieved the target by losing six wickets. Abdullah Shafique played a brilliant knock of 160 runs in the 4th innings to lead Pakistan to a brilliant win. Apart from Shafique, Babar Azam also scored a half-century, whereas Mohammad Rizwan played a fine knock of 40 runs.

Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya fought like a one-man army, but no other Sri Lankan bowler could support him. The injury to Maheesh Theekshana weakened the bowling lineup of Sri Lanka in the 4th innings.

Babar Azam lauds Abdullah Shafique’s performance

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam has lauded the performance of Abdullah Shafique for his incredible performance in the Galle Test. He said that Abdullah is showing a lot of class, and it is great for the team. He also thanked the contributions of the tailender in the first innings, who stitched some important partnerships with Babar.

He particularly took the name of Naseem Shah, who batted for 52 balls in the first innings. He managed to score 5 runs, but his stay at the crease helped Babar to reach his century and reach close to Sri Lanka’s total.

“The first innings we did well with the ball. I should thank the tailenders for the support they game me, especially Naseem Shah,” Babar Azam said at the post match conference.

“We know how to play spin so we believed. Me and Abdullah were just trying to build a partnership. As a youngster, he is showing a lot of class. Really pleasing to see him perform well.”

Both teams will now meet in the 2nd test of the series starting 24th July 2022 at the very same venue.