“He potentially could be a good leader in the future”: Moeen Ali backs Ravindra Jadeja to become an able leader for Chennai Super Kings in future

Ravindra Jadeja struggled as CSK captain in IPL 2022, but Moeen Ali has backed him to become a potential good captain in the future.

Chennai Super Kings had a rough IPL 2022 season, and they failed to qualify for the playoffs for just the second time in their history. Ahead of the tournament. MS Dhoni surprised everyone by stepping down as the captain of the side, and Ravindra Jadeja was appointed as the new captain.

Under Ravindra Jadeja, CSK had a bizarre start, and MS Dhoni was re-appointed as the captain of the side midway. MS Dhoni said that the captaincy role was affecting the performance of Ravindra Jadeja, and they want him to play at his best. Dhoni also confirmed that he will continue leading the side next season.

Moeen Ali backs Ravindra Jadeja to be a good captain

English all-rounder Moeen Ali has backed Ravindra Jadeja to come good as a captain in the future. He said that there is not much difference between the characteristics of Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni. He said that the whole team was not at their best in the IPL 2022 season, and that’s why they could not win.

“He’s (Jadeja) inexperienced in terms of captaincy and leading CSK was tough for him this year because we weren’t playing well as a team. But he has got a good brain and he potentially could be a good leader in the future,” Moeen Ali said as per quoted by India Today.

“I have played under him. I have played under MS Dhoni as well. There is not much difference between both of them in terms of the characteristics – very calm, very loyal to their players. Brilliant captain, brilliant player.”

BREAKING: MS Dhoni steps down as Chennai Super Kings captain, hands over baton to Ravindra Jadeja pic.twitter.com/AMfCFgRVhN — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) March 24, 2022

Moeen Ali has become an important part of the Chennai Super Kings setup since his arrival. In the title-winning 2021 season, Moeen scored 357 runs, whereas he also scalped six wickets with the ball. He was a bit off in the IPL 2022 season, and he missed a lot of games due to injuries.