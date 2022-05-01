Is MS Dhoni captain in IPL 2022: Why Jadeja handed captaincy to Dhoni in 2022 IPL?

Is MS Dhoni captain in IPL 2022: MS Dhoni will be back leading the Chennai Super Kings for the remaining IPL 2022 games.

The usual sight of MS Dhoni leading the Chennai Super Kings will be seen when the Super Kings will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2022 game. It was a shock when MS Dhoni left the captaincy ahead of the tournament, and Ravindra Jadeja was named the new captain of the side.

Chennai Super Kings have struggled a lot in the tournament, and they have managed to win just two of their eight games in the tournament. Ravindra Jadeja was made the captain for the future perspective, but that decision didn’t reap rewards.

Is MS Dhoni captain in IPL 2022

MS Dhoni will captain the Chennai Super Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad after the resignation of Ravindra Jadeja midway in the season. It is being said that Ravindra Jadeja left the captaincy to focus on his individual performances.

“Jadeja to hand over CSK captaincy back to MS Dhoni: Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game & has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game,” Chennai Super Kings stated in a statement.

Ravindra Jadeja has struggled a lot this season with both bat and the ball. In IPL 2021, where Chennai Super Kings won the title, Ravindra Jadeja was the ace finisher of the side, and he used to take crunch dismissals with the bowl as well. In IPL 2022, Jadeja has scored 112 runs at 22.40, whereas he has scalped just five wickets in eight games at an economy of 8.19.

MS Dhoni will now have the herculean task ahead of him. CSK have just won two of their eight games in the tournament so far. To qualify for the playoffs, they will have to win every game from now on.