Cricket

Is MS Dhoni captain in IPL 2022: Why Jadeja handed captaincy to Dhoni in 2022 IPL?

Is MS Dhoni captain in IPL 2022: Why Jadeja handed captaincy to Dhoni in 2022 IPL?
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"That definitely needs to change"– Sebastian Vettel backs Max Verstappen for Friday workload plea
Next Article
"I would have Alex Hales available for selection": Rob Key ready to consider Alex Hales for selection in England cricket squad
Cricket Latest News
Alex Hales has been out of the English team for almost three years now, but Rob Key has hinted at a career lifeline for him.
“I would have Alex Hales available for selection”: Rob Key ready to consider Alex Hales for selection in England cricket squad

Alex Hales has been out of the English team for almost three years now, but…