“He wanted to quit”: Arun Dhumal reveals it was Virat Kohli’s own decision to leave the captaincy of Indian Cricket Team

Virat Kohli left the captaincy of the Indian test side this year, and BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has shed light on the same.

The last year has been a year of lows for Virat Kohli. He was leading the Indian team in all three formats of the game till the ICC T20 World Cup, but he is not leading the team in any of the formats right now.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Virat surprised everyone by announcing that he will be leaving the captaincy of the Indian T20 side after the T20 World Cup. However, BCCI named Rohit Sharma as the captain of the ODI side as well after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup.

To everyone’s surprise, Virat also stepped down as the test captain of the side during the test series on the South African tour. After Kohli’s resignation, there were reports of a rift between Virat and the BCCI over the captaincy saga.

Arun Dhumal sheds light on Virat Kohli captaincy saga

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has spoken his views on the controversial Virat Kohli’s captaincy saga. Speaking to senior journalist Vimal Kumar on his Youtube channel, Dhumal said that it was Kohli’s own decision to step down as the captain of the side. He said that everyone in the board respects Virat’s decision.

“As far as the issue of captaincy is concerned, it was his call. He decided that mujhe ab nahi karni hai captaincy,” Arun Dhumal said.

“It is possible that someone feels it’s best to do it after the World Cup, but that is their point of view. But he wanted to quit, and it was purely his decision. And we respected it. He has contributed so much to Indian cricket that everyone in the BCCI respects him. We would like to see Virat in action on the ground.”

Virat is going through a very lean spell, where he last scored a century in any format of the game in 2019 against Bangladesh in Kolkata. Not only international cricket, but Virat has also been struggling to score runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL as well.