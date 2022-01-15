“No pressure from BCCI or selectors”: Arun Dhumal believes Virat Kohli could’ve played as Test captain for another 2-3 years

Arun Dhumal believes Virat Kohli could’ve continued as Test captain: The treasurer of the BCCI wants everyone to respect the former captain’s decision.

BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) treasurer Arun Dhumal has claimed that the board “supports and respects” former captain Virat Kohli’s decision of stepping down as Test captain.

Kohli, 33, announced his shocking decision this evening via a tweet merely 24 hours after India’s 1-2 series loss in South Africa. Expected to register their maiden Test series victory in South Africa against a comparatively inexperienced side, India ended up on the losing side on the back of two consecutive losses in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

“Just one series loss means nothing. Success and defeat are part of the game. May be this is the best way moving forward. BCCI thoroughly supports and respects his decision,” Dhumal was quoted as saying by News 9 Sports.

Arun Dhumal believes Virat Kohli could’ve played as Test captain for another 2-3 years

Considering all that has happened around BCCI and Kohli’s white-ball captaincy in the last month or so, it isn’t surprising that a section of fans is blaming the cricket board for Kohli’s decision.

Dhumal, who believes that Kohli could’ve carried on for another two to three years as Test captain, has made it clear that he wasn’t pressurized by the BCCI or the selectors.

“There was no pressure from the BCCI or selectors for Kohli to step down. Can’t say it was a right or wrong decision. It was his decision and we must respect that. He could have carried on for another two to three years as captain,” Dhumal added.

One short of playing 100 Tests for India, Kohli has left behind a legacy of leading India in as many as 68 Tests between 2014-2022. Having led India the most in Test cricket, Kohli is sixth on the list of playing most Test matches as captain.