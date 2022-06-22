Headingley Cricket Stadium pitch report: ENG vs NZ 3rd Test pitch report Headingley Leeds

Headingley Cricket Stadium pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 3rd test between England and New Zealand.

England will take on New Zealand in the 3rd match of the three-match test series at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds. The hosts are aiming for a whitewash, whereas the visitors will play for respect.

The English team is playing an aggressive brand of cricket under the coaching of Brendon McCullum. They registered an incredible win in the last match at Trent Bridge, and they clearly showed their intent for the series. The Blackcaps will welcome their captain Kane Williamson in this match.

Headingley Cricket Stadium pitch report

The Headingley stadium at Leeds is a ground which is loved by the pacers around the world. This ground has a visible amount of assistance for the pacer bowlers, as there is a lot of bounce on the wicket, and the duke’s ball will definitely swing throughout the match.

This is a track that may look brown in colour, but batting here has always been a task. The last match at this ground was played between England and India only, where the English team defeated India by a big margin of an innings and 76 runs. Out of 20 Indian wickets, 19 were taken by the pacers.

However, the English team managed to score 432 runs courtesy of a hundred from Joe Root and half-centuries from Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns. So, if the batters can survive the initial spells, the true bounce in the wicket can help their cause as well.

Stuart Broad is the highest wicket-taker at this ground with 46 wickets under his name, whereas James Anderson is the 3rd highest wicket-taker with 43 wickets. This duo will again play a very big part in this match.

The average 1st innings score at this ground is 304 runs, whereas the average 4th innings score is just 166 runs. Both teams would want to bat after winning the toss at this very ground.