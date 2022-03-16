“Heartbreak”: Fans upset as Abdullah Shafique misses century on Day 5 of Karachi Test vs Australia

Abdullah Shafique misses century: The Pakistani opening batter missed out on a well-deserved century at the National Stadium.

During the fifth day of the second Test of the ongoing Pakistan’s tour of Australia in Karachi, Pakistan opening batter Abdullah Shafique missed out on a well-deserved second Test century.

A fourth innings knock which will be remembered for the rookie batter’s grit, determination, discipline and resoluteness, Shafique walked back to the pavilion after scoring 96 (305) with the help of six fours and a six.

Having batted for more than a day, Shafique played second fiddle to captain Babar Azam in a 228-run third-wicket partnership evading a batting collapse during a mammoth 506-run chase at the National Stadium.

Resuming from his overnight score of 71*, Shafique continued the same approach which saw him playing with optimum control yesterday. Not erring much throughout his innings, Shafique played a loose drive on the stroke of lunch on Day 5 to become Australia captain Pat Cummins’ first wicket of the innings.

Perhaps playing in the 90s let to a lapse in concentration that Shafique drove a sixth-stump line delivery only to hand a straightforward catching opportunity to Australia vice-captain Steven Smith at first slip.

Pakistan, who’ve scored 62/1 in the first session on Day 5, need another 252 runs in 62 overs with seven wickets in hand to seal a world record chase and gain a 1-0 series lead.

Abdullah Shafique misses century on Day 5 of Karachi Test vs Australia

A heartbreak 💔

But the fans at NSK @imabd28 him back with a round of applause 👏🏼 #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/M7xq3mWxAc — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 16, 2022

Twitter reactions on Abdullah Shafique:

No century…but that was an invaluable 96 from Abdullah Shafique. He’s taken Pakistan 305 balls closer to a great escape. What an impressive run. Hold your head up high young man. You’ve truly arrived! #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/M9LLK607g4 — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) March 16, 2022

A very appreciative tap on the helmet for Abdullah Shafique from Babar Azam, maybe on behalf of the whole of Pakistan #PAKvAUS — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) March 16, 2022

NO PLAYER aged 22 or less has batted for more minutes against Australia in fourth innings of a Test match EVER – take a bow, Abdullah Shafique! #PAKvAUS — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) March 16, 2022

Babar Azam’s reaction when Abdullah Shafique got out. Look what this team means to him, captain > pic.twitter.com/6IP5KHnb4r — KH SAKIB 🇧🇩 (@Crickettalkss) March 16, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.