“He’ll play in the Test”: Justin Langer confirms Marcus Harris will open in the Ashes 2021-22 Boxing Day test

Australian coach Justin Langer has confirmed that Marcus Harris will open in the Ashes 2021-22 Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

Australia have been dominating in the series so far, but the opening has been a slot of worry. Will Pucovski was ruled out due to concussion, and they selected Marcus Harris as David Warner’s opening partner. Marcus Harris had some brilliant performances under his belt that earned him the place.

Harris scored a century in the first Sheffield Shield game of the season, whereas he was brilliant in the County Championship last year. He scored 655 runs at an average of 54.58 for Leicestershire on the difficult English tracks.

However, Harris has struggled in the Ashes 2021-22 so far. He scored 3 & 9 at the Gabba, whereas he scored 3 & 23 in Adelaide. But, the way in which he got out to Stuart Broad is a thing of worry.

Marcus Harris to open at the Ashes 2021-22 Boxing Day test

Marcus Harris’s average has dropped down to 22.19, whereas his average against England is 10.66. However, Justin Langer has confirmed that Marcus Harris will open in Melbourne.

“He’ll play in the Test, no worries about that,” Langer said.

“He hasn’t made the runs he’d like to so far, but he dominates domestic cricket.”

“So he knows that he knows how to play.”

“He’s a fantastic bloke around the squad … And we know he’s a very good player.”

“For him and for us we’re hoping he plays well and gets a good partnership with Davey Warner in this Boxing Day Test match.”

It’s now 17 Test innings since Marcus Harris’ last Test half-century. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/Opm0gwCrvk — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) December 19, 2021

Harris has been quite unlucky on the method of the dismissals. Jos Buttler has taken some spectacular catches to get Harris out at the Back. Earlier Ricky Ponting also said that the Australian team will stick with Marcus Harris in the Melbourne Test. Justin Langer also talked about the importance of backing an individual in tough form. Steve Waugh also used to give a lot of backing to Justin Langer in his tough phase.

“That’s absolutely one of the most important things in life, knowing people have got your back,” Langer said.

“My experience, when Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, Mark Taylor or Allan Border said ‘you’re in the team’, you feel like Superman. ”

“You feel like you’re important to the team and Marcus Harris is important to the team.”

Melbourne Cricket Ground will be hosting the next Boxing Day Ashes test.