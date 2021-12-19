Marcus Harris stats: Broad English cricketer dismisses M Harris as Jos Buttler grabs outstanding catch at Adelaide Oval

Marcus Harris stats: The Australian opening batter has recorded his third low-score in a row in Ashes 2021-22 against England.

During the fourth day of the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 second Test between Australia and England in Adelaide, Australia opening batter Marcus Harris became their second batter to get out within the first 15 minutes of the day.

Harris, who was out caught behind off veteran England pacer Stuart Broad in the first innings, was dismissed in the exact same fashion on Day 4 as well.

Buttler, who had caught a stunning grab down the leg-side in the first innings, replicated a similar effort on the opposite side this time round. Another similarity with respect to the first innings is that Buttler ended up dropping a catch in the same innings.

Buttler, who had dropped a couple of catches in the first innings, dropped another to give a massive reprieve to Australia captain Steven Smith on the first ball that he had faced.

Marcus Harris stats

As far as Harris is concerned, the southpaw could only add a couple of runs to his overnight score today as he walked back after scoring 23 (66) with the help of two fours. With scores of 3, 9*, 3 and 23 in the series so far, Harris will have to return to form soon for it wouldn’t be long before talks of him getting dropped will kick-start.

In 12 Tests (including the ongoing one) till date, all that Harris has scored are 466 runs at an average of 22.19 including a couple of half-centuries.

Marcus Harris wicket today

Amidst all the action, that was an absolute screamer from Buttler #Ashes pic.twitter.com/ooPCQZub0n — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2021

How Twitterati reacted:

JOS BUTTLER, FAIR DINKUM.

It’s Forrest Gumps box of chocolates with him behind the stumps #ashes — PointsBet AU (@PointsBet_AU) December 19, 2021

Jos Buttler having the ultimate Jekyll and Hyde match #Ashes — Tim Michell (@tim_michell) December 19, 2021

What did Marcus Harris ever do to Jos Buttler #Ashes — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 19, 2021

Jos Buttler in this test match #Ashes pic.twitter.com/M7p5u97qsq — Anup R (@YNWA_AR) December 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Australia’s lead is on the vicinity of touching the 300-run mark. With seven wickets in hand, Australia would want to bat England out of this match. On the contrary, the visitors would be itching to force a batting collapse to stand a chance of chasing a fourth-innings total in this match.