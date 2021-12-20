“They will stick with him”: Ricky Ponting believes Australia will stick with Marcus Harris in Boxing Day Ashes 2021-22 test

Ashes 2021-22: Ricky Ponting believes that Australia will stick with Marcus Harris in Boxing Day test despite his poor form.

Australia have been dominating in the series so far, but the opening has been a slot of worry. Will Pucovski was ruled out due to concussion, and they selected Marcus Harris as David Warner’s opening partner. Marcus Harris had some brilliant performances under his belt that earned him the place.

Harris scored a century in the first Sheffield Shield game of the season, whereas he was brilliant in the County Championship last year. He scored 655 runs at an average of 54.58 for Leicestershire on the difficult English tracks.

However, Harris has struggled in the Ashes 2021-22 so far. He scored 3 & 9 at the Gabba, whereas he scored 3 & 23 in Adelaide. But, the way in which he got out to Stuart Broad is a thing of worry. However, Travis Head insists that Marcus will play a crucial part in the upcoming Ashes.

Marcus Harris’s average has dropped down to 22.19, whereas his average against England is 10.66. Ricky Ponting, however, believes that Australia will stick with Marcus Harris for the Boxing Day Test. Harris has quite unlucky on the method of the dismissals. Jos Buttler has taken some spectacular catches to get Harris out at the Back.

“Yeah, I think that’s pretty fair. Quite a few Test innings now and his average just keeps going down,” Ponting said on retaining Harris.

“His record is a worry, his record against England is a worry and his record against Stuart Broad is a worry. All those things taken into account, that’s why those questions will be there.”

“But I’ve just got a gut feeling that they will stick with him.”

Cricket is such a cruel game. Desperate for runs, Marcus Harris is caught down leg side by a Jos Buttler screamer. Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne, who makes runs for fun, watches Buttler drop him twice. Cricket has a habit of behaving like this. — Adam White (@White_Adam) December 16, 2021

Ponting insists that the 2nd innings of the Adelaide test will give some boost to Marcus Harris.

“I thought he actually looked as good as he’s looked in a long time in this innings,” said Ponting.

“I thought he had a really good opportunity to bat for those two or three hours and make a good score that would make the noise go away.”

“Unfortunately for Marcus now the noise is not going to go away. If he gets picked for the next Test there’s going to be more pressure going into Boxing Day.”

Australia will name a new squad for the next tests of the series. Usman Khawaja is a potential opening contender for the rest of the game.