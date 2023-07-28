HomeSearch

Here’s How Stuart Broad Indirectly Dismissed Marnus Labuschagne On Day 2 At The Oval

Dixit Bhargav
|Published July 28, 2023

Stuart Broad gained a morale victory over Marnus Labuschagne at The Oval. Photo Courtesy: Screengrab from England Cricket Twitter

Pick of the English bowlers until Tea, Day 2, of the ongoing fifth Ashes 2023 Test match against Australia, veteran pacer Stuart Broad indirectly dismissed Marnus Labuschagne (9) in the morning session today. Broad, whose antics are well-known among cricketing fans, took refuge in one of them to assist fellow pacer Mark Wood in picking his first wicket of the match.

Broad, who himself hadn’t dismissed any batter in the match at that point in time, played a strange mind game of-sorts with Labuschagne right before his dismissal. Although the Australian batter expressed amusement at whatever Broad did with the bails before a wicket-taking delivery, he was left stunned perhaps by both Broad and former England captain Joe Root‘s stunning one-handed catch at first slip.

It all happened before the penultimate delivery of the 18th over of the day when Broad walked towards the stumps at a time when Wood was returning back to his run-up. In what initially seemed to be an informal conversation with the batter, it turned out that Broad had flipped the bails.

Labuschagne, who didn’t pay much heed to Broad’s offhand ploy, was seen smiling at the same at first. Call it a co-incidence of the highest level, less did he know that Broad’s gesture would have forced him into walking back to the pavilion. A classic case of a happenstance, Broad swapping the bails had it in it for Labuschagne to be dismissed especially taking into consideration the manner in which Root caught the ball.

While the right-handed batter was still coming to terms with whatever happened with him, Broad had the audacity to run from his fielding position and make a point in front of non-striker Usman Khawaja (47) as part of a wicket-taking celebration.

Marnus Labuschagne Scores At Second-Lowest Strike Rate At The Oval

Labuschagne, 29, exercised immense amount of patience during the course of his 82-ball stay in the middle in this innings. Not even looking to rotate the strike, it was quite an unconventional style of batting by his personal standards.

Batting for the 75th time in Test cricket, it was the 70th instance of him scoring a run in the format. Labuschagne’s strike rate of 10.97 means that it is his second-lowest across all these innings. For the uninitiated, his lowest strike rate remains 7.14 when he scored 1 (14) against the same opposition at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during Ashes 2021/22.

Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

