“He’s cleaned up the tail”: Adam Zampa picks maiden ODI five-wicket haul forcing one of New Zealand lowest scores in ODI

Adam Zampa picks maiden ODI five-wicket haul: The Australian spinner picked match-winning bowling figures at the Cazaly’s Stadium.

During the second ODI of New Zealand’s tour of Australia 2022 in Cairns, Australia beat New Zealand by 113 runs to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.

Chasing a 196-run target, New Zealand’s batters were far away from their A-game getting bundled out for 82 in 33 overs to put on display a massive lack of competitiveness. New Zealand, who had picked nine Australian wickets before the 150-run mark earlier in the day, would be repenting not being able to win this match and keep the series alive.

In what is New Zealand’s fifth-lowest ODI innings total, it is their lowest in Australia (seventh-lowest among all teams in Australia), second-lowest against Australia and fourth-lowest away from home.

Adam Zampa picks maiden ODI five-wicket haul at Cazaly’s Stadium

Australia spinner Adam Zampa emerged as the pick of their bowlers. Playing his 72nd ODI, Zampa registered a maiden five-wicket haul on the back of career-best figures of 9-0-35-5.

Zampa, who had found New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (17) and batter Daryl Mitchell (10) wanting in front of the stumps, followed his first two wickets with cleaning up the tail. Dismissing Tim Southee (2), Matt Henry (5) and Trent Boult (9) to pick the last three wickets as well, Zampa was able to dismiss five batters in an innings only for the second time at the highest level.

Maybe the strangest way you’ll ever see one of the world’s best dismissed 🤨 #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/8Aww5q8xC4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 8, 2022

“Is this in line? Yes, it is. It is a first five-fer in One-Day Internationals for Adam Zampa. It is a win for Australia. He’s cleaned up the tail. Played a very big part in Australia defending a 195,” Fox Sports commentator Mel Jones said on-air after Zampa picked the last wicket in the form of Boult.

Zampa, however, wasn’t declared the Player of the Match as Australia spearhead Mitchell Starc bagged the award for the ninth time in his ODI career. Starc, who had scored 38* (45) after coming in to bat with Australia at 111/7 in the first innings, followed it with dismissing New Zealand opening batter Martin Guptill (2) and all-rounder Michael Bracewell (12) in bowling figures of 7-0-12-2.