“Don’t get sucked in by Neesh”: Glenn Maxwell gives amusing reaction to umpire Paul Wilson’s no-call on Jimmy Neesham delivery

Glenn Maxwell gives amusing reaction: The Australian all-rounder was hoping for a wide delivery bowled by his Kiwi counterpart.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell enjoyed his batting time in the middle in spite of not being able to power his team to a respectable total in the second ODI against New Zealand in Cairns today.

Having coped a throw on his butt by New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham earlier in the innings, Maxwell was involved in another amusing incident involving Neesham.

It all happened on the last delivery of the 32nd over when Maxwell missed a flick off Neesham. With the ball going down the leg-side, umpire Paul Wilson was about to signal it as a wide but ended up changing his mind last moment.

Glenn Maxwell gives amusing reaction to umpire Paul Wilson’s no-call on Jimmy Neesham delivery

With Neesham reaching back to Wilson quickly to ask for his cap and sunglasses, Maxwell joked with the umpire that he should complete his decision (of signalling a wide delivery) without being deterred by Neesham’s confidence with respect to a legal delivery.

“Don’t get sucked in by Neesh [James Neesham],” Maxwell said to Wilson before convulsing in laughter at the Cazaly’s Stadium. Readers must note that Wilson eventually made the right decision as the ball had touched Maxwell’s thigh pad on its way to New Zealand wicket-keeper Tom Latham.

🗣 “Don’t get sucked in by Neesh!” Glenn Maxwell can only laugh at this Paul Wilson no-call 😆 #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/vM1G1Nxk0k — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 8, 2022

It was in the following Trent Boult over that Maxwell became the sixth Australian batter to be dismissed. Batting at No. 7, Maxwell scored 25 (50) with the help of a four and six each sharing a 49-run sixth-wicket partnership alongside Steven Smith (61).

It was an unbeaten 47-run 10th wicket partnership between Australian new ball bowlers Mitchell Starc (38*) and Josh Hazlewood (23*) which carried them to 195/9 in 50 overs in an otherwise disappointing batting effort.