“He’s completely beaten”: Kuldeep Yadav bowls out Aiden Markram with a beauty in IND vs SA 1st ODI

Indian wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav bowled a brilliant delivery to dismiss Aiden Markram in his very first over.

India and South Africa are up against each other in the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, the match started with a delay due to rain, and it was reduced to a 40-over encounter.

India won the toss and opted to bowl, where they went in the match with two wrist spinners and three pacers. The pacers started the proceedings for the Indian team, where Shardul Thakur took the wickets of Janneman Malan and Temba Bavuma. In the middle overs, team India tried their wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi.

After a brilliant IPL 2022, Kuldeep has been unlucky with injuries this season, but he was on the song in this match and produced a magical delivery in his very first over.

Kuldeep Yadav bowls out Aiden Markram with a beauty

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav bowled out South African batter Aiden Markram for a beauty. On the last ball of the 16th over, Kuldeep bowled a conventional chinaman delivery, which forced Markram to come forward. The ball turned inside sharply and went between Markram’s bad and pad to hit the timber. Markram was stunned with the dismissal.

Kuldeep has struggled in the last couple of years, but he made a brilliant comeback in the IPL 2022 this season. He was out of favour with KKR last season, but Delhi Capitals bought him this season which turned his fortunes around. He scalped 21 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 8.43.

The record of Aiden Markram against Kuldeep Yadav is quite different in ODIs and T20Is. Markram has dominated Kuldeep in the T20Is, whereas in ODIs, Kuldeep has an edge over Markram. In ODIs, Markram has scored 5 runs in 18 balls of Kuldeep, where Kuldeep has dismissed him three times. In T20s, Markram has smashed 25 runs in 9 balls of Kuldeep.