“He’s got a really good understanding of his craft”: Brad Haddin backs Alex Carey’s selection in the Ashes 2021-22 squad

The Ashes 2021-22: Former Aussie keeper Brad Haddin has backed the selection of Alex Carey in Australia’s squad.

Cricket Australia have confirmed that Alex Carey will make his test debut in the first Ashes 2021 test at the Gabba. Carey is set to be the new long-term successor of Tim Paine. Carey leapfrogged Josh Inglis to be the next Aussie keeper.

However, the recent form of Carey has been not been great with the red-ball. He has managed to score just a single half-century in the last eight Sheffield Shield innings. Josh Inglis, on the other hand, dominated the Shield last season, whereas he had impressive outings in England as well with the white-ball. Although, Alex Carey scored a timely century for South Australia in the Marsh One Day Cup game recently. Inglis has moved to Perth, and he will now spend his time with the family.

Brad Haddin backs Alex Carey’s selection in the Ashes 2021-22

Former Aussie keeper Brad Haddin has backed the selection of Alex Carey in the team. He has worked closely with Carey and also revealed the changes Carey has made to his technique.

“He’s simplified his technique,” Haddin said.

“He has a really simple technique and if something does go wrong, he can bring it back to those basics and it won’t ruin his whole day. That’s the one thing I’ve seen over time. He’s got a really good understanding of his craft and what works for him.”

Although, in terms of red-ball batting, Carey has struggled. Haddin also praised the likes of Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, and Jimmy Pirerson.

“Josh Inglis over the past 6-12 months has been outstanding with the bat and the gloves,” Haddin said.

“Jimmy Pierson has been an interesting one. Since Wade Seccombe has taken over at Queensland, his game has gone to a new level. ”

Alex Carey is feeling the love after being named in Australia’s Test squad 🥰#Ashes | @AlintaEnergy pic.twitter.com/fYindb4N5J — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 2, 2021

Haddin has praised the batting of Tim Paine. Despite not scoring a ton, Haddin believes that Paine has played some outstanding innings, and he will sorely will be missed by the Australian team.

“Tim Paine will be sorely missed. He was scoring some runs under pressure,” Haddin said.

“That’s one trait Alex Carey has also. He’s an aggressive player by nature. He can change the momentum.”

The first Ashes 2021-22 test will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from 8th December 2021.