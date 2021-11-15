David Warner cricketer: Brad Haddin remarks dropping Warner from Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL wasn’t a Cricket decision

David Warner cricketer: Brad Haddin exclaims dropping Warner from IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad wasn’t a Cricket related decision

Australia’s opening batter and 2021 T20 World Cup’s ‘Player of the Tournament’- David Warner has been hitting the headlines ever since he was dropped from his IPL franchise- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after a couple of poor performances in the UAE leg of the tournament this year.

After a string of brilliant performances in the just concluded T20 World Cup, including a match-winning knock of 53 (38) in the Final versus New Zealand, debates around him being dropped by the SRH management this year are in to the fore.

Addressing the subject at hand and the discussions around it, former Australia wicketkeeper-batter and SRH assistant coach- Brad Haddin has now shed light on the same.

Brad Haddin exclaims the coaching staff had no role

Speaking at ‘The Grade Cricketer’ podcast post Australia’s maiden T20 World Cup title win, Haddin exclaimed that the reason to drop the Southpaw from the side (SRH) was not a Cricket-related one, and that the coaching staff had no role in the decision-making process.

“It wasn’t a cricket decision that he wasn’t playing. The circumstances were out of all our control. The coaching staff had no role in him not playing”, said Brad Haddin upon being asked whether what happened between the backstage of the IPL to this David Warner (in the World Cup).

He also opined that Warner was not out of form, but short of match practice. He in fact had a long COVID-19 break and also missed Australia’s tours of West Indies and Bangladesh.

Brad haddin has just lost his job I think 😂 https://t.co/YyNBsCzPfV — Pradhyoth (@Pradhyoth1) November 15, 2021

Haddin’s words perhaps suggest that it was more of a decision by the owners of the franchise (SRH) as perhaps they no longer have faith in the services of the man who led them to their maiden and the only title win in the year 2016.

It also reflects the mood of the owners of the franchise that they perhaps are looking for a new face to lead the team ahead of the mega auctions set to take place in the beginning of next year.

It is worth mentioning that Warner’s form had been a huge talking point ahead of the World Cup with the veteran dropped by Sunrisers Hyderabad for the second time this year during the second leg of the IPL, after scores of 0 and 2 when the tournament resumed in the UAE in September.