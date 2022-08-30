“He’s our best bowler after Bumrah”: Madan Lal questions absence of Mohammed Shami in India’s T20 Squad

Former Indian pacer Madan Lal has called Mohammed Shami the best Indian bowler after Bumrah, and he has questioned his absence.

The absence of Mohammed Shami in the Indian T20I squad despite injuries to Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel has been questioned by many experts. Shami has been out of the Indian T20I side after the last T20 World Cup where he failed to impress.

Team India have gone with Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh over Shami in the Indian T20I side despite a great IPL season with Gujarat Titans. Shami took 20 wickets for the IPL champions Gujarat Titans and was the best bowler of the side in the tournament.

Madal Lal questions absence of Mohammed Shami

Former Indian pacer Madan Lal has questioned the place of absence of Mohammed Shami in the Indian T20I squad. He said that Shami is the best Indian bowler after Bumrah, and he will consider a bowler who will take wickets for the side instead of the ones who just contain runs.

“Shami should definitely be in the team for the T20 World Cup. He’s our best bowler after Bumrah. I would look for a bowler who could get me wickets. I don’t want bowlers who would only look to contain runs,” Madan Lal said.

Madan Lal insists that the selectors will make a big mistake if they will leave Shami out of the squad. He believes that Shami will be a great bowler in the Australian conditions, and he is better than all the bowlers who are currently playing for Indian team in the Asia Cup.

“The Indian selectors will make a big mistake if they don’t pick Shami. He’s a great bowler and has done well in Australia in the past. I don’t understand why they are not picking him for T20s. You think he’s not a better bowler than those who are playing now? He’s one of the best bowlers in world cricket,” Lal added.