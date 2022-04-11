“He’s the greatest leg spinner”: Sanju Samson declares Yuzi Chahal as the greatest modern-day Indian leg-spinner

Sanju Samson lauded the efforts of Yuzi Chahal and called him “the greatest legspinner” after RR vs LSG IPL 2022 game.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants to register their third win of the tournament. After 20 league games in the tournament, Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the pile.

Rajasthan Royals could just make 165 runs on a flat Mumbai track, courtesy of some incredible hitting by Shimron Hetmyer. The bowlers did the job again for the Royals on a wet Wankhede Stadium. Despite the dew factor, the Royals’ bowlers restricted the Super Giants to win a close affair.

Sanju Samson calls Yuzi Chahal “the greatest legspinner”

It is a common notion to avoid bowling the spinners in the death overs, especially on a wicket like Mumbai, where there is so much dew. However, Rajasthan Royals have been using Yuzvendra Chahal quite efficiently at the death, and he has been consistently performing for them.

Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson has called Yuzvendra Chahal “the greatest legspinner”. Sanju said that Chahal is someone who can bowl in any condition of the game.

“Chahal is someone who can be given the ball anytime from overs 1-20,” Sanju Samson said.

“He’s the greatest legspinner if I can say, that India’s seen in the present. Thought why not use him more at the end when the pressure is more.”

It was a surprise that RCB retained Mohammad Siraj ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of IPL 2022 auction. Rajasthan Royals bought Chahal for a price of INR 6.5 crores. Chahal has been leading the wicket-taking charts this season with 11 wickets in four games.

Apart from Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson also talked about the idea of Trent Boult going around the wickets from the very first ball. Trent Boult dismissed KL Rahul on the very first ball of the innings by a ripper of an inswinging delivery. KL Rahul had no clue about the same, and he couldn’t do anything.

“Trent came to me before first ball, told me ‘Sanju change of plan, I’m going to go around the wicket, and going straight in his legs and hit that bowled’,” Sanju Samson revealed.

“Funny to be around and his skills are commendable.”

Rajasthan Royals have been continuously criticized for their bowling performances, but they have certainly done an incredible job in the auction.