“He’s very cagey with that new ball”: Alex Carey expects Matthew Kuhnemann to get better after fantastic ODI debut

Alex Carey expects Matthew Kuhnemann to get better: The Australian wicket-keeper batter is impressed by a rookie spinner.

Having observed his performance on ODI debut from the best-possible seat, Australia wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey is “impressed” and “not surprised” by spinner Matthew Kuhnemann making a mark in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Thursday.

“Matty [Matthew] Kuhnemann in his first game was really impressive. I was able to keep to him in the Australia A game. And it’s no surprise that he had some success,” Carey told cricket.com.au ahead of the third ODI in Colombo on Sunday.

With Australia captain Aaron Finch winning the toss and opting to bowl first, left-arm spinner Kuhnemann was asked to open the bowling alongside fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

Bowling only his third over in international cricket, Kuhnemann bowled a flighted delivery to Sri Lanka opening batter Pathum Nissanka as he edged the ball to Carey whilst wanting to play a drive. It was then in his third spell that Kuhnemann dismissed Chamika Karunaratne as his attempt to play a lofted shot ended up being a simple catch for Pat Cummins at long-off.

With the 25-year old player picking bowling figures of 10-0-48-2 in his maiden ODI, Carey revealed that he was always confident about the skills of Kuhnemann. Labeling his debut performance as “fantastic”, Carey expects Kuhnemann to get even better with time.

“I was definitely confident in his skill set coming into the match. [Obviously] A huge task to take the new ball from one end in his first game in these conditions. But he was fantastic, he seems really calm. He’s a great fielder and he’ll get better as well and grow in confidence. But for a first hit out, he was fantastic,” Carey added.

“He’s very cagey with that new ball. If it’s not always swinging, his lines and lengths are fantastic.”

Matthew Kuhnemann’s odd tour of Sri Lanka continues. He’s already played an ODI but this is his first training session with the team. Mitch Marsh also moving well as he recovers from a calf injury…#SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/OttCzQroP5 — Louis Cameron (@LouisDBCameron) June 18, 2022

Had it not been for injuries to multiple players, Kuhnemann wouldn’t have been fast-tracked to the national side at this point in time of his career. With uncertainty continuing around the injured players, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Australia hand Kuhnemann with a Test debut in the upcoming two-match Test series.