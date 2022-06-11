“Sitting in Mumbai having 4 coffees a day”: Jimmy Neesham reveals Daryl Mitchell’s hilarious preparation for England tour

Jimmy Neesham has shared a hilarious reason behind the success of Daryl Mitchell in the test series against England.

England and New Zealand are up against each other in the 2nd test of the 3-match test series at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham. Ben Stokes chose to bowl first in the match, and the Kiwi batters took full advantage of the batting-friendly conditions.

Will Young and Tom Latham added 84 runs for the first wicket, but both of them got out on two consecutive deliveries. In the lower order, Daryl Mitchell again proved his class and scored his second consecutive hundred of the tournament. Mitchell completed his century in 184 balls by hitting Matthew Potts for a boundary.

Mitchell has not been a regular in the New Zealand test setup, but he has been impressive in the limited opportunities he has got. He has already scored three centuries and three half-centuries in his short career in the red-ball format.

Jimmy Neesham reveals Daryl Mitchell’s hilarious preparation

Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has hilariously revealed the reason behind the success of Trent Boult and Daryl Mitchell in the test series. Neesham, Boult and Mitchell were part of the Rajasthan Royals set up in the Indian Premier League 2022.

Neesham said that the success of doing well in England is sitting in Mumbai having coffee, and listening to Jimmy Neesham. The Royals lost in the final to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022.

“If there’s one thing that Boult and Mitchell have shown over the last 2 weeks it’s that the best preparation for a Test series in England is actually sitting in Mumbai having 4 coffees a day and listening to my absolute garbage,” Jimmy Neesham tweeted.

Jimmy Neesham is currently playing for Northamptonshire in the T20 Blast, where he has scored 137 runs at a strike-rate of 175.64, and he has scalped 9 wickets with the ball as well.