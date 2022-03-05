Highest 9th wicket partnership in Test cricket: Full list of highest Test 9th wicket partnerships in cricket

Highest 9th wicket partnership in Tests: The Indian pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami put together a 103-run partnership in Mohali today.

During the second day of the first Test of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of India in Mohali, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Mohammed Shami put together a 103-run ninth-wicket partnership to propel the team to 574/8d in 129.2 overs.

In addition to piling on the agony for the Sri Lankan bowlers in terms of runs scored, Jadeja and Shami consuming only 92 balls to score these many runs handed a significant advantage to the hosts.

While Jadeja scored his second Test century, Shami contributed with 20* (34) with the help of three fours. In what was his career-best score, Jadeja ended up with his 175* (228) comprising of 17 fours and three sixes.

Ravindra Jadeja is not the first ‘R Jadeja’ to have a highest Test score of 175 runs, batting at No.7. Ranjitsinhji (born as Ranjitsinhji Jadeja) also has a highest Test score of 175, while batting at No.7. It came against Australia at Sydney in 1897.#INDvSL — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 5, 2022

A lack of intent on the part of the Sri Lankan bowlers had made it comparatively easier for Jadeja and Shami to churn out runs at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium today.

Shami, who is often accused of throwing away his wicket despite a better batter batting at the other end, was precise with his defensive technique in a bid to provide proper support to Jadeja from the other end.

Meanwhile, Jadeja once again played an exemplary innings putting on display as to why he is among the best all-rounders at the highest level.

Highest 9th wicket partnership in Test cricket

It is worth mentioning that Jadeja and Shami’s partnership is nowhere near to the highest ninth-wicket partnerships in Test cricket. An 103-run ninth-wicket partnership is the ninth-highest among Indian batters. In what is the 11th-highest ninth-wicket Test partnership in India, it is the highest in Mohali.