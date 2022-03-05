R Jadeja highest Test score: List of Ravindra Jadeja century in Test cricket

Ravindra Jadeja century: The Indian all-rounder has relished the opportunity of batting on a surface conducive to batting.

During the second day of the first Test of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of India in Mohali, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has scored his second Test century to not let an opportunity of batting on a batting-friendly surface go waste.

Resuming from his overnight score of 45*, Jadeja punched a Suranga Lakmal delivery through the covers to bring up his half-century in the second over of the day.

With the Sri Lankan bowling attack not looking fierce enough to trouble either Jadeja or Ravichandran Ashwin (61), the duo joined hands to put together a 130-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

While Jadeja did manage to find boundaries at regular intervals, the highlight of his knock at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium today was him rotating the strike at will. In this aspect, even Ashwin put on display splendid skills to ensure the regular flow of runs.

Ravindra Jadeja century list in Test cricket

It was on the first delivery of the 111th over that Jadeja ran a single off Sri Lanka spinner Lasith Embuldeniya to reach the three-figure mark for the second time in this format.

100* off 160. Rockstar Jadeja. You’ve made him proud. ❤️ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 5, 2022

Jadeja, who also has 17 half-centuries to his name, reached to a career-best Test score when he ran another single off Embuldeniya’s over.

Jadeja, who had scored his maiden Test century against West Indies at his home ground in Rajkot more than four years ago, had scored 100* (132) with the help of five fours and as many sixes back in the day.

Runs BF 4s 6s Opposition Ground Year 100* 132 5 5 West Indies Rajkot 2018 102* 166 10 0 Sri Lanka Mohali 2022

As far as Mohali Tests are concerned, Jadeja has scored 254 runs (till lunch break, Day 2) in six innings at an average of 63.50 including a century and a half-century.