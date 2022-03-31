Cricket

Highest powerplay score in IPL history: Most runs in IPL powerplay by team

Highest powerplay score in IPL history: Most runs in IPL powerplay by team
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
MS Dhoni 6 first ball: Dhoni hits mammoth six off Avesh Khan in LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match
Next Article
“Bryce Maximus might be a better prospect than Bronny James”: Brian Windhorst believes LeBron James’ youngest son might pan out better than his oldest
Cricket Latest News
Highest powerplay score in IPL history: Most runs in IPL powerplay by team
Highest powerplay score in IPL history: Most runs in IPL powerplay by team

Highest powerplay score in IPL: Chennai Super Kings registered their fourth-highest powerplay total in the…