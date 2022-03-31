Highest powerplay score in IPL history: Most runs in IPL powerplay by team

Highest powerplay score in IPL: Chennai Super Kings registered their fourth-highest powerplay total in the Indian Premier League tonight.

During the seventh match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium, Chennai Super Kings scored their fourth-highest powerplay total in the tournament on the back of an all-round batting effort.

A novel opening pair of Robin Uthappa (50) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (1) might not have staged a colossal partnership but Uthappa and all-rounder Moeen Ali (35) putting together a 30-ball 56-run partnership for the second wicket formed a formidable foundation for the others to follow.

Opening the batting for the first time for the Super Kings, Uthappa played some exquisite shots laced with top quality timing tonight. A quintessential aerial flick off the fast bowlers was the highlight of the 36-year old player’s 26th IPL half-century; second for Chennai.

Having hit boundaries off the first two delivery of the match, Uthappa managed to find the ropes in each powerplay over barring the third one.

Making an IPL comeback after two years, Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye managed to contain the batters in his first over. However, Uthappa compensated for the same by hitting as many as four boundaries in his second powerplay over.

Ali joining the act by hitting Lucknow all-rounder Krunal Pandya for two fours and a six on the last three powerplay deliveries powered CSK to 73/1 in six overs.

Highest powerplay score in IPL

Super Kings, who have been at the giving and receiving end once each of the Top Five IPL powerplay scores, were the first team to touch the 100-run mark in IPL powerplays.

Runs Team Against Ground Year 105 RCB KKR Bengaluru 2017 100 CSK PBKS Mumbai 2014 90 MI CSK Mumbai 2015 87 KTK RR Indore 2017 86 SRH PBKS Hyderabad 2014

After Uthappa and Ali’s dismissals, all-rounder Shivam Dube hit a 30-ball 49 comprising of five fours and two sixes before former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s effective cameo powered Super Kings to 210/7 in 20 overs.