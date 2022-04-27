Highest last over chase in IPL: Highest run chase in last over in IPL history

Highest last over chase in IPL: The all-rounder and vice-captain of Gujarat Titans put together a match-winning partnership tonight.

During the 40th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets to reclaim their position at the top of the points table.

Chasing a 196-run target, GT needed 47 runs in the last three overs to register their seventh victory of the season. With their specialist batters getting out, Gujarat thrived on the back of a match-winning 59-run sixth-wicket partnership between all-rounder Rahul Tewatia (40*) and vice-captain Rashid Khan (31*).

Needing as many as 22 runs in the last over being bowled by Marco Jansen, Tewatia and Khan hit one and three sixes to seal an emphatic chase tonight. While Tewatia batted with a strike rate of 190.47, Khan smashed four sixes at a strike rate of 281.81. Having conceded 45 runs in the first innings without picking a wicket, Khan made amends by a game-changing contribution with the bat in hand.

Before these two dominated the proceedings, Hyderabad got off to a brilliant start on the back of wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha contributing with 68 (38) with the help of 11 fours and a six.

Tewatia and Khan’s heroic 24-ball partnership meant that SRH pacer Umran Malik’s (4-0-25-5) maiden T20 five-wicket would result in a losing cause.

Highest last over chase in IPL

Runs Team Opposition Ground Year 23 Rising Pune Super Giant Punjab Kings Vizag 2016 22 Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai 2022 21 Deccan Chargers Kolkata Knight Riders Johannesburg 2009 21 Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 2011 21 Royal Challengers Bangalore Pune Warriors India Bengaluru 2012

What a game of cricket !! #UmranMalik top spell but one bowler can’t win you the game ! @rashidkhan_19 u beauty @rahultewatia02 great partnership . Aur yeh nehra ji ki smile 😁 off side #SRHvsGT #IPL2022 at its best — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 27, 2022

No game is safe with @rahultewatia02 at the crease!! Incredible ending to a pulsating @IPL fixture. I even drowned out the vuvuzelas by the end. Amazing from @rashidkhan_19 entering beast mode too 👏@gujarat_titans — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) April 27, 2022

Does Rashid Khan with the bat also remind you of Leander Paes at the net. Such fast hands …. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 27, 2022

