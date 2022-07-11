Highest ODI score at Number 7: Highest individual score by batsman at No. 7 in ODI history

Highest ODI score at Number 7: An all-rounder from New Zealand played a gem of a match-winning innings yesterday.

During the first ODI of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of Ireland in Dublin, New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell’s spectacular maiden international century came in one of the best comebacks to win an ODI match.

Chasing a 301-run target in their only fifth ODI against Ireland, New Zealand were reduced to 120-5 in the 22nd over. Coming in to bat at this point in time in only his fourth ODI, Bracewell scored a match-winning 127* (82) with the help of 10 fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 154.87.

With not a lot of support from the other end, it was an archetype one-man show which stole the show at The Village. It was on the 14th delivery that he faced that Bracewell hit his first boundary off Ireland pacer Craig Young. Bracewell hit his first six of the match off Andy McBrine in the 38th over during a 66-ball 61-run seventh-wicket partnership alongside Ish Sodhi (25).

Bracewell, who completed a half-century by running a single off Curtis Campher in the 42nd over, reached to the three-figure mark on the last delivery of the 48th over by running a couple of runs off Young.

Highest ODI score at Number 7

Readers must note that Bracewell registered the sixth-highest ODI score at No. 7 in the history of ODIs yesterday. Second-highest for a New Zealand batter, it is the highest score by a No. 7 batter against and in Ireland.

Putting on a show in Malahide! @braceyourself10 named Player of the Match in ODI 1 against @cricketireland. 127* from 82 balls and a spectacular one handed catch from Ish Sodhi’s bowling. #IREvNZ pic.twitter.com/2YuUoUQ5Bx — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 10, 2022