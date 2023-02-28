“What on Earth is going on”: Harry Brook run out without facing a ball in historic Wellington Test

England batter Harry Brook (0) failed to get off the mark for the first time in his Test career in the second innings of the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington today. The development has resulted in only two more innings for Brook to score the remaining 191 runs if he is to equal record holders in the list of fastest 1,000 runs in Test cricket.

Coming in to bat at No. 6 in the 22nd over, Brook’s stay at the Basin Reserve on the last day of the series was limited to a minute or two as England lost wickets on consecutive deliveries to find themselves in deep trouble at 80/5 whilst chasing a 256-run target.

Considering how England became only the second team to lose a Test by 1 run, any contribution from an in-form Brook would have guided them to a 2-0 series whitewash over the Black Caps.

Harry Brook run out without facing a ball in historic Wellington Test

It all happened on the first delivery of the 22nd over when former England captain Joe Root (95) erred in his call after guiding a Tim Southee delivery towards gully.

An obedient Brook, who couldn’t refuse a senior player’s call for a quick but non-existent single, was nowhere in the frame when New Zealand wicket-keeper Tom Blundell collected all-rounder Michael Bracewell’s throw to dislodge the bails.

“Oh my word! What on Earth is going on? That could be the most important moment of the day. This is a side, in the field, absolutely cock-a-hoop,” former England captain David Gower said while calling the match for BT Sport at the Basin Reserve.

Harry Brook wins Player of the Series award for the second time in third Test series

Highest run-scorer in the recently concluded two-match Test series, Brook was rightly adjudged the Player of the Series. Brook, whose 329 runs across four innings came at an average and strike rate of 81.25 and 110.40 respectively, has won his second series award in only his third series.