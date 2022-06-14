Most runs at No 11 in Test cricket: Most runs by Number 11 in Test cricket

Most runs at No 11 in Test cricket: The SportsRush brings you the list of most runs scored by a number 11 batter in tests.

The 2nd test between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge has reached an interesting position. New Zealand’s 2nd innings finished at 284 runs, courtesy of a fine cameo by Trent Boult at the end. England got the target of 299 runs in a minimum of 72 overs.

If England can win this match, they will win the series, and even if the test ends in a draw, they will secure that they won’t lose this series. Blackcaps have to win this match in order to stand a chance to win the series. The current World Test Champions have not been able to match up to their potential in this cycle.

Most runs at No 11 in Test cricket

New Zealand’s Trent Boult achieved an interesting record under his feather. Known for his fierce bowling, Boult has now scored the most runs by a number 11 batter in tests. Boult scored 17 runs in the 2nd innings of the England vs New Zealand 2nd Test in Trent Bridge to get to the record.

Trent Boult has now scored 640 runs in test cricket batting at the number 11 spot to break the record of Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. Trent Boult proved some of his batting class in the recently concluded Indian Premier League as well for the Rajasthan Royals.

Top of the tree! Trent Boult (640) is now the leading run-scorer at number 11 in Test history 🏏#ENGvNZ #StatChat pic.twitter.com/dEsBZfg7J4 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 14, 2022

Muttiah Muralitharan has scored 623 runs at the number 11 spot, and he is now at the 2nd position in the list. England’s ace pacer James Anderson is at the 3rd position with 609 runs under his belt. Anderson may get a chance to bat in England’s innings in Nottingham, and he can also challenge for the record of the most runs at the number 11 spot.

The other players in the top-5 list are Australia’s Glenn McGrath and West Indies’ Courtney Walsh. McGrath is at the 4th position with 603 runs, whereas Walsh is at the 5th position with 553 runs.