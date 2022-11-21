Highest score in List A cricket: Highest individual score in List A cricket history
|Published Nov 21, 2022
Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper batter Narayan Jagadeesan has converted his golden run-spree into both a world-record innings as well as a record-breaking consecutive number of centuries in List A cricket.
Coming on the back of not one or two but four consecutive List A centuries, Jagadeesan has become the first-ever cricketer in the history of the sport to smash five List A centuries in a row. Jagadeesan, 26, surpassed the likes of former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara (4), former South Africa batter Alviro Petersen (4) and India batter Devdutt Padikkal (4) to top this list.
Jagadeesan’s record-breaking innings has come in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 league match against Arunachal Pradesh in Bengaluru today. Put in to bat first by Arunachal Pradesh captain Kamsha Yangfo, Tamil Nadu opening batters Sai Sudarshan and Jagadeesan joined hands for a 416-run opening partnership.
The same is another record-breaking feat achieved by batters at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on a Monday morning surpassing Dolphins’ Morne van Wyk and Cameron Delport’s 367-run opening stand in a domestic match at the Chevrolet Park eight years ago.
Sudharsan, who has scored his third century in four innings, was the first batter to be dismissed in the 39th over. A career-best knock saw the 21-year old player scoring 154 (102) with the help of 19 fours and two sixes.
Jagadeesan, meanwhile, will be remembered for the years to come on what has come like a pinnacle day in his career thus far. The right-handed batter broke all previous records to register the highest individual List A score. Before getting out in the 42nd over, Jagadeesan amassed 277 (141) at a strike rate of 196.45 including 25 fours and 15 sixes.
Highest score in List A cricket
|Batter
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Team
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|Narayan Jagadeesan
|277
|141
|25
|15
|Tamil Nadu
|Arunachal Pradesh
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|2022
|Ali Brown
|268
|160
|30
|12
|Surrey
|Glamorgan
|The Oval
|2002
|Rohit Sharma
|264
|173
|33
|9
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Eden Gardens
|2014
|D’Arcy Short
|257
|148
|15
|23
|Western Australia
|Queensland
|Hurstville Oval
|2018
|Shikhar Dhawan
|248
|150
|30
|7
|India A
|South Africa A
|LC de Villiers Oval
|2013
Super proud of this duo. Sai Sudarshan and @Jagadeesan_200. Absolutely smashing records,jaggi in particular hitting 5 hundreds on the trot. Onwards and upwards! #VijayHazareTrophy2022 #TNCricket
— Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) November 21, 2022
With Tamil Nadu scoring a grand total of 506/2 in 50 overs, it is quite a pity that a record-breaking day for Jagadeesan and his team wasn’t available for television broadcasting or internet streaming in the country.