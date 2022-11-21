Highest score in List A cricket: Highest individual score in List A cricket history

Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper batter Narayan Jagadeesan has converted his golden run-spree into both a world-record innings as well as a record-breaking consecutive number of centuries in List A cricket.

Coming on the back of not one or two but four consecutive List A centuries, Jagadeesan has become the first-ever cricketer in the history of the sport to smash five List A centuries in a row. Jagadeesan, 26, surpassed the likes of former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara (4), former South Africa batter Alviro Petersen (4) and India batter Devdutt Padikkal (4) to top this list.

Jagadeesan’s record-breaking innings has come in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 league match against Arunachal Pradesh in Bengaluru today. Put in to bat first by Arunachal Pradesh captain Kamsha Yangfo, Tamil Nadu opening batters Sai Sudarshan and Jagadeesan joined hands for a 416-run opening partnership.

The same is another record-breaking feat achieved by batters at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on a Monday morning surpassing Dolphins’ Morne van Wyk and Cameron Delport’s 367-run opening stand in a domestic match at the Chevrolet Park eight years ago.

Sudharsan, who has scored his third century in four innings, was the first batter to be dismissed in the 39th over. A career-best knock saw the 21-year old player scoring 154 (102) with the help of 19 fours and two sixes.

Jagadeesan, meanwhile, will be remembered for the years to come on what has come like a pinnacle day in his career thus far. The right-handed batter broke all previous records to register the highest individual List A score. Before getting out in the 42nd over, Jagadeesan amassed 277 (141) at a strike rate of 196.45 including 25 fours and 15 sixes.

Highest score in List A cricket

Batter Runs Balls 4s 6s Team Opposition Venue Year Narayan Jagadeesan 277 141 25 15 Tamil Nadu Arunachal Pradesh M Chinnaswamy Stadium 2022 Ali Brown 268 160 30 12 Surrey Glamorgan The Oval 2002 Rohit Sharma 264 173 33 9 India Sri Lanka Eden Gardens 2014 D’Arcy Short 257 148 15 23 Western Australia Queensland Hurstville Oval 2018 Shikhar Dhawan 248 150 30 7 India A South Africa A LC de Villiers Oval 2013

Super proud of this duo. Sai Sudarshan and @Jagadeesan_200. Absolutely smashing records,jaggi in particular hitting 5 hundreds on the trot. Onwards and upwards! #VijayHazareTrophy2022 #TNCricket — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) November 21, 2022

With Tamil Nadu scoring a grand total of 506/2 in 50 overs, it is quite a pity that a record-breaking day for Jagadeesan and his team wasn’t available for television broadcasting or internet streaming in the country.