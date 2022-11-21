HomeSearch

Highest score in List A cricket: Highest individual score in List A cricket history

Dixit Bhargav
|Published Nov 21, 2022

Narayan Jagadeesan creates history at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper batter Narayan Jagadeesan has converted his golden run-spree into both a world-record innings as well as a record-breaking consecutive number of centuries in List A cricket.

Coming on the back of not one or two but four consecutive List A centuries, Jagadeesan has become the first-ever cricketer in the history of the sport to smash five List A centuries in a row. Jagadeesan, 26, surpassed the likes of former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara (4), former South Africa batter Alviro Petersen (4) and India batter Devdutt Padikkal (4) to top this list.

Jagadeesan’s record-breaking innings has come in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 league match against Arunachal Pradesh in Bengaluru today. Put in to bat first by Arunachal Pradesh captain Kamsha Yangfo, Tamil Nadu opening batters Sai Sudarshan and Jagadeesan joined hands for a 416-run opening partnership.

The same is another record-breaking feat achieved by batters at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on a Monday morning surpassing Dolphins’ Morne van Wyk and Cameron Delport’s 367-run opening stand in a domestic match at the Chevrolet Park eight years ago.

Sudharsan, who has scored his third century in four innings, was the first batter to be dismissed in the 39th over. A career-best knock saw the 21-year old player scoring 154 (102) with the help of 19 fours and two sixes.

Jagadeesan, meanwhile, will be remembered for the years to come on what has come like a pinnacle day in his career thus far. The right-handed batter broke all previous records to register the highest individual List A score. Before getting out in the 42nd over, Jagadeesan amassed 277 (141) at a strike rate of 196.45 including 25 fours and 15 sixes.

Highest score in List A cricket

BatterRunsBalls4s6sTeamOppositionVenueYear
Narayan Jagadeesan2771412515Tamil NaduArunachal PradeshM Chinnaswamy Stadium2022
Ali Brown2681603012SurreyGlamorganThe Oval2002
Rohit Sharma264173339IndiaSri LankaEden Gardens2014
D’Arcy Short2571481523Western AustraliaQueenslandHurstville Oval2018
Shikhar Dhawan248150307India ASouth Africa ALC de Villiers Oval2013

With Tamil Nadu scoring a grand total of 506/2 in 50 overs, it is quite a pity that a record-breaking day for Jagadeesan and his team wasn’t available for television broadcasting or internet streaming in the country.

