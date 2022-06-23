Narayan Jagadeesan and Baba Aparajith fight: N Jagadeesan shows middle finger to B Aparajith after getting run out in TNPL 2022

Narayan Jagadeesan and Baba Aparajith fight: The two senior Tamil Nadu players found themselves in an unwanted incident.

The first match of the ongoing sixth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League has commenced on a dramatic note as Nellai Royal Kings all-rounder Baba Aparajith and Chepauk Super Gillies wicket-keeper batter Narayan Jagadeesan found themselves in an unwanted incident.

While Aparajith didn’t do anything wrong, Jagadeesan couldn’t handle his emotions after the former dismissed him cunningly. As a result, ended up speaking words and doing gestures which aren’t expected from a senior Tamil Nadu player such as him.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the fourth over when Aparajith ran out Jagadeesan at the non-striker’s end. Perhaps having watched Jagadeesan taking undue advantage by leaving his crease way too early, Aparajith ran him out before completing a delivery only to witness a raging 26-year old player.

Opening the batting with captain Kaushik Gandhi (64) in a 185-run chase at the Indian Cement Company Ground tonight, Jagadeesan walked back to the pavilion after scoring 25 (15) with the help of four fours.

In what wasn’t a regular walk after getting out, Jagadeesan showed his middle finger to the opposition not once but thrice including a third time ensuring doing it in front of a camera. Additionally, there were also a few words exchanged during the incident. Been clearly out under the laws of cricket, there wasn’t any need for Jagadeesan to put on display such obscene gestures.

Drama in TNPL 2022 season opener in Tirunelveli wasn’t just restricted to Jagadeesan as defending champions Super Gillies all-rounder Harish Kumar hit two fours and a six in the final over to bring up a super over.

Twitter reactions on Narayan Jagadeesan and Baba Aparajith:

Tamil cuss words follow!

Jagadeesan Mankaded by Baba Aparajith! #TNPL2022 off to an A̶b̶u̶s̶i̶v̶e̶ ̶ Explosive start! 😂🔥 — Venkat Parthasarathy (@Venkrek) June 23, 2022

Baba Aparajith runs out Jagadeesan at non striker’s end on his delivery stride. Out as per the laws. Jagadeesan was not too pleased at all — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) June 23, 2022

Let’s get this right. Baba Aparajith runs out N Jagadeesan as per laws of the game in the #TNPL2022 opening match #TNPL — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) June 23, 2022

