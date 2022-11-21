HomeSearch

Highest team score in Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vijay Hazare Trophy highest team innings total

Dixit Bhargav
|Published Nov 21, 2022

Tamil Nadu’s opening batters had a field day today.

During an Elite Group C match of the ongoing season of Vijay Hazare Trophy between Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu have made a smashing entry into the record books on the back of registering the highest team innings total in not just the history of the tournament but the history of the format.

Put in to bat first by Arunachal Pradesh captain Kamsha Yangfo, Tamil Nadu put on board a record-breaking 506/2 in 50 overs to make headlines across the global cricketing community.

With a team surpassing the 500-run mark for the first time in a List A match, Tamil Nadu’s innings comprised of as many as 45 fours and 17 sixes. A total of 282 runs coming off boundaries was a primary reason for Tamil Nadu batting at an unparalleled run rate of 10.12 during a 50-over innings.

In-form batters Sai Sudharsan (154) and Narayan Jagadeesan (277) registering third and eighth List A centuries respectively to share a world record opening partnership. In what was their third and fifth century of this season respectively, Sudharsan and Jagadeesan thwacked the opposition bowlers to all parts of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during a 231-ball 416-run stand.

One of the eight cricketers released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of Indian Premier League 2023 auction, Jagadeesan isn’t just scoring runs but putting on display a statement made by no other batter in the past. In addition to scoring the highest-ever individual score in List A cricket, Jagadeesan has also become the first-ever cricketer to score five consecutive List A centuries.

Highest team score in Vijay Hazare Trophy

TeamOppositionVenueYearScoreOvers
Tamil NaduArunachal PradeshM Chinnaswamy Stadium2022506/250
MumbaiPuducherrySawai Mansingh Stadium2021457/450
BengalServicesMetallurgical and Engineering Consultant Limited Sail Stadium2022426/450
Madhya PradeshNagalandBandra Kurla Complex2022424/350
JharkhandMadhya PradeshHolkar Cricket Stadium2021422/950

It is noteworthy that Tamil Nadu have surpassed England’s record of highest innings total in a List A match. It was only earlier this year that England had scored a magnificent 498/4 in 50 overs against Netherlands in Amstelveen to overdo their own record of highest ODI innings total.

