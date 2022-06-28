Highest T20 partnership for India: Highest partnership in T20 international for India full list

Highest T20 partnership for India: The Indian pair registered the highest T20I partnership among Indian batters today.

During the second T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of Ireland in Dublin, India batters Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda joined hands for a mammoth 85-ball 176-run second-wicket partnership which powered the team to 225/7 in 20 overs.

Samson and Hooda, who had represented India in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup eight years ago, made the most of their experience of batting together by putting India in a commanding position after captain Hardik Pandya (13*) won the toss and chose to bat.

Playing his first match of the series, Samson scored his maiden international half-century as his 77 (42) comprised of nine fours and four sixes coming at a strike rate of 183.33.

Hooda, Samson, Sky. Thrilling. As it should be in T20. 111 from 7 in the middle overs! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 28, 2022

Hooda, on the other hand, went on to register his maiden international century amassing 104 (57) with the help of nine fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 182.45. Readers must note that Hooda has become the fourth Indian batter to score a T20I century following the likes of Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

Highest T20 partnership for India full list

Runs Wicket Batters Opposition Ground Year 176 2nd Sanju Samson & Deepak Hooda Ireland Dublin 2022 165 1st Rohit Sharma & KL Rahul Sri Lanka Indore 2017 160 1st Rohit Sharma & Shikhar Dhawan Ireland Dublin 2018 158 1st Rohit Sharma & Shikhar Dhawan New Zealand Delhi 2017 140 1st KL Rahul & Rohit Sharma Afghanistan Abu Dhabi 2021

It is noteworthy that Samson and Hooda have brought up the ninth-highest partnership in the history of T20Is. As far as second-wicket partnerships in this format are concerned, Samson and Hooda have managed to top the list by surpassing England’s Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan’s unbeaten 167-run stand against South Africa in Cape Town 18 months ago.