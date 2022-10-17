Hindi commentators for World Cup 2022: Star Sports Commentators for World T20 2022 full list

Hindi commentators for World Cup 2022: The SportsRush brings you the list of commentators of ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has started with a bang with two associate teams winning against the major nations. Namibia defeated Sri Lanka on the first day of the tournament, whereas Scotland defeated West Indies on the 2nd day.

Apart from the main tournament, warm-up games are also going on between the Super-12 teams. India defeated Australia by 6 runs in their first match to start their practice on a good note. South Africa defeated New Zealand by 9 wickets in a one-sided game as well.

The Super-12 stage will start next Saturday, but it is safe to say that some thrilling matches are in the lineup, and this World Cup promises to be an entertaining one.

Hindi commentators for World Cup 2022

Star Sports Network is broadcasting the T20 World Cup in multiple languages, and there is a star-studded panel to call the game for the audience. In Hindi commentary as well, there are some star names present in the box for the tournament.

Two-time World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir is a part of the commentary panel, whereas famous Hindi commentator Aakash Chopra is also in the box for the event. Nikhil Chopra, Abhishek Nayar, Irfan Pathan, etc will also be calling out the game in Hindi.

The full list of the Hindi commentators has not been released by the broadcaster yet, but these are the confirmed names that are doing Hindi commentary with the Star Sports Network in ICC T20 World Cup. Jatin Sapru and Irfan Pathan are in Australia, whereas the rest of them are doing it from the Mumbai study.

Star Sports Hindi commentators: Deep Dasgupta, Nikhil Chopra, Sanjay Bangar, Abhishek Nayar, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra, Jatin Sapru, Pragyan Ojha.

A world feed of English commentators has also been released which includes names like Ian Bishop, Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri, etc. To find the full list of English commentators, click here.