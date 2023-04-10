Hit Wicket Rules in Cricket: What Happens When a Batter Scores Boundary But Hits Stumps With Bat?

Ayush Badoni getting Out Hit Wicket after scooping the ball for a Six. (Photo Courtesy: Screen Grab from Jio Cinema)

In a match which was very well heading towards a win for the chasing side decided to swing akin a pendulum post the 17th Over, so much so that it boiled down to a bizarre moment in Cricket history, to make for a lip-smacking climax.

With seven runs required for victory, youngster Ayush Badoni (30 off 24), who was well on course to win it for his side in his very own cool and calm demeanor became the victim of a hit-wicket after playing a beautiful scoop shot for a Six.

It happened on the fourth delivery of the 19th Over being bowled by Wayne Parnell. The Proteas pacer bowled a low Full Toss down the leg-side, and a clever Badoni went down on his knee to nail a perfect ramp shot for a Six towards the Fine Leg fence.

However, he just somehow over-balanced himself and in the process of completing the shot swung his bat through, which unfortunately made contact with the stumps and got the bails dislodged.

Hit Wicket Rules in Cricket

As per the MCC ‘Out Hit Wicket’ law 35.1, – The striker is out Hit wicket if, after the bowler has entered the delivery stride and while the ball is in play, his/her wicket is broken by either the striker’s bat or person as described in Laws 29.2.1.2 to 29.2.1.4 (Breaking the wicket fairly).

What Happens When a Batter Scores Boundary But Hits Stumps With Bat?

While there are other sub-headings under the aforementioned law describing the different ways in which a batter can be Out Hit Wicket, the biggest question is why would runs scored by the concerned batter not be added to the team scoreboard?

The law concerning the same is further mentioned in ‘Law 35.3 – Run scored’, which states:

“No runs shall be scored when the striker is dismissed Hit wicket other than one-run penalty for a Wide and any award of 5 Penalty runs.”

Thus, six runs were not added to Badoni’s and LSG’s tally, as the former was already Hit Wicket post the moment he played the ball.

Remember Roy Fredericks hitting Dennis Lillee for a six in WC 1975 final & getting out hit wicket. Ayush Badoni hits a six but got out hit wicket #RCBvsLSG — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 10, 2023

For more Cricket-related news, click here.