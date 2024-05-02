“I Will Prove to You I Am the Best”: Ayrton Senna’s Last Conversation With GF Adriane Day Before Tragic Death

Following the unfortunate death of Roland Ratzenberger, Ayrton Senna was heartbroken and down in spirit. However, a phone call with his girlfriend, Adriane Galisteu, lifted his spirits as he readied himself to race on the following day. Little did they know that would be their last conversation ever, as detailed in the book – ‘The Life of Senna: The Biography of Ayrton Senna.’

During the phone call, Senna told Galisteu that he had plans of uncoiling an Austrian flag in honor of Ratzenberger during his victory lap in the San Marino GP of 1994. Meanwhile, Galisteu’s housekeeper, Juraci, told Senna she was prepping Senna’s favorite meal for him to eat on Sunday when he would come home. The 3X former World champion then told his girlfriend he wanted to stay awake with her all night and talk.

“I want to spend the night awake. We will talk until morning comes. I want to convince you I am the best man in your life.”

Galisteu jokingly replied he did not know the other men in her life. Senna responded by saying, “I will prove to you I am the best.”

The former #27 driver did not want to race following the death of his fellow racer. However, after a light-hearted conversation with his girlfriend, he changed his mind. Her last words to him were that she had news for him. The news was that she had been training and would run a car alongside him on the day after the race. Senna asked her and Juraci to be at the airport at 8:30 pm to pick him up. These were the last words they ever said to each other, as Senna never made it back home.

The entire weekend was full of stress for Ayrton Senna

The 1994 San Marino GP weekend was arguably one of the most stressful weekends in the life of the great Ayrton Senna. It all started with the crash of Rubens Barichello, who hit a kerb while driving at 140 mph. Following the hit, Barichello went airborne and collided with the tire barrier, injuring his nose and arms as he went unconscious. Once he regained consciousness at the hospital, Barichello was surprised to see Senna sitting beside him, crying. The Brazilian driver was devastated by the crash and wanted to be there for Barichello.

Tragedy piled on when Roland Ratzenberger was declared dead upon arrival following a brutal crash the next day. Down and out, Senna did not have it in him to continue racing. However, Senna then famously recited, “I cannot quit. I have to go on.” He had a special plan to honor Ratzenberger after starting the race from pole position.

The final tragedy struck on Lap 7 of the race when Senna’s car ran wide at the Tamburello left-hander. It struck an unprotected concrete barrier at over 140 mph, resulting in fatal injuries. As race officials examined the wreckage, they found a coiled Austrian flag, which Senna planned to unfurl after the race. The flag never opened as Senna wasn’t there at the end of the race.