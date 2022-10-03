Holkar Stadium boundary length: What is Holkar Stadium Indore boundary distance and ground dimension?

Holkar Stadium boundary length: The SportsRush brings you the boundary length of Indore’s Holkar Stadium.

India and South Africa will be up against each other in the 3rd T20I of the 3-match series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The series is already sealed, and the Indian team will play for a whitewash, whereas South Africa would play for respect in this match.

Suryakumar Yadav has been in excellent form for the Indian team, and he will enjoy batting at the Holkar Stadium. The rest of the batters also were in their groove in the last match. However, the death bowling of the Indian team is still a concern.

South Africa have been struggling in the series, and they need a win in this match. Temba Bavuma’s form has been a thing of worry, but he is the captain of the side. Even the bowlers of the South African team were not at their best in the last match.

Holkar Stadium boundary length

Indore’s Holkar Stadium is a batting paradise, and the batters just love batting on this very pitch. Be it T20Is or the IPL, we have seen some high-scoring encounters in this very stadium. Both South Africa and India have some world-class batters in their ranks, and a run-scoring encounter is expected yet again.

The boundaries of this ground are one of the smallest in the world, and it plays a very big part in high-scoring encounters. It is quite interesting the straight boundary is just around 56 metres, whereas the square boundaries are around 68 metres. So, it is clear that this ground’s boundaries are very very small.

India played a T20I against Sri Lanka in 2017, where team India scored 260 runs in their first innings courtesy of an excellent century from Rohit Sharma. He scored 118 runs in just 43 balls, whereas Rahul scored 89 runs in 49 balls. Indore’s Holkar Stadium is set to witness a brilliant encounter between two heavyweights.