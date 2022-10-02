Indore Stadium pitch report: Holkar Stadium pitch report 3rd IND vs SA T20I

Indore Stadium pitch report: The third and final match of the three-match T20I series will take place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Team India will play their final home T20I encounter against South Africa, at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on October 4 (Tuesday), after which the current squad members will travel to Australia to partake in the T20 World Cup, set to commence in two weeks from now.

India’s batting line-up has, all in all performed exceedingly well, with contributions coming off the bat of almost each of their batters during the last five home T20Is.

However, with their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah being a doubtful starter for the side in the World Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma’s tensions have further aggravated, with the death bowling woes having already been an aspect worth pondering upon, especially since the Asia Cup.

As for South Africa, a return back of their skipper Temba Bavuma has not helped a bit to South Africa’s batting cause, while Rilee Rossouw has returned on Ducks in both the T20Is.

Indore Stadium pitch report

The Holkar Stadium in Indore is set to host only its third T20I till date, with the previous one taking place more than two-and-a-half years ago, in January 2020.

During the first T20I at this venue in December 2017, team India had posted a mammoth 260/5, at this very venue versus Sri Lanka, which still remains their highest score in the format till date.

Overall, across the 89 T20 matches at the Holkar Stadium from 2009-2021, the average score at this venue reads 155.6 runs.

Most recently, during the three completed T20Is in the recently concluded Road Safety World Series 2022, the average score put on the board by the teams was 159 runs.

However, it is safe to say that the pitch is a batter’s paradise, with the smaller boundary dimensions coupled with a quick outfield further facilitating run-making.